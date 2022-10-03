SWIFT will use Chainlink Technology to help the global payment system operate with Blockchain Ecosystems - Could this impact Big Eyes Coin?

SWIFT is the global financial interaction service negotiating $5 trillion worth of transactions every day. It is for this reason that blockchain technology has to be extremely scalable and capable of facilitating transactions rapidly if the technology is going to be a globally adopted medium of exchange.
What could SWIFT’s partnership with the oracle blockchain Chainlink mean for the altcoin market, like Big Eyes Coin? Read on to find out!
Is greater cryptocurrency adoption coming?
This integration of SWIFT into Chainlink, the oracle data provider for many existing Layer 1 blockchains, is another hugely bullish long-term factor for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. The SWIFT network should become interoperable with all blockchains and ecosystems that LINK is currently communicating with.
Does this mean that SWIFT’s jurisdiction will reflect Chainlink? This much is unclear at the moment, but LINK is certainly the leader as a blockchain oracle provider and has plans to expand its interoperability and infrastructure further.
This news comes as a much wider presage to the further adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency by institutions. All institutions currently on SWIFT’s systems will now be able to engage directly with LINK and through that, other Layer 1 projects.
This is one of many extremely bullish catalysts in the cryptocurrency market during this bear market. You will remember the success of the Ethereum merge and the devastatingly little impact it had on the price of ETH or the wider market. This news regarding Chainlink and SWIFT has been received in a similarly.
What this does forebode, though, is the explosive price action to the upside we should see in the markets once the global financial FUD has settled down. Following this news for LINK, expect to see some strong price action when we return to bullish sentiment.
What does this mean for the rest of the market and Big Eyes Coin?
This news is a hugely bullish catalyst for cryptocurrencies generally and Big Eyes is bound to cash in on this hype. Big Eyes has reportedly just stepped into stage 3 of the presale, making each token 25% more expensive than in stage 2. With fast-moving presale tokens like this, getting in early is essential and you have already missed out on nearly 50% since presale stage 1.
Rising confidence in the cryptocurrency market gives investors greater confidence in newer projects. Typically, this would start with the rise in the value of Bitcoin and slowly the liquidity in Bitcoin would trickle out into larger altcoins. The liquidity slowly trickles down the pecking order into smaller and smaller coins (by market capitalisation).
Once Big Eyes Coin has launched it will officially be classified as a low-cap altcoin and will surely experience its own bull over the next few years. At present, the only way to invest in the token is in its presale and as stated above, the earlier you buy, the better price of the token you get ultimately meaning the better ROI whenever you decide to sell.
