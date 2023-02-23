Swiss Chems Review: – Still A Legit Source Of SARMs?

Swiss Chems
Summary
Swiss Chems is a SARMS retailer which has been operating since the month of August in 2018 and is based in the US. The company ships its products across the world, and the business is distinctive in that it supports research and development in SARMs research.
PROS
● COAs are issued to all SARMs (but aren't new)
● 20% crypto discount
● Sells worldwide
CONS
● Injectable SARMs aren't available for sale.
● Do not provide SARMs in powder form.
● 15% restocking charge on returns
More stringent regulations introduced in the last few years along with the effects of the pandemic has led to a number of online SARMs retailers closing their online doors.
A handful were able to defy the trend and made it to the top of the list. One of them was able to turn out Swiss Chems!
In this post I'll give you a comprehensive review on Swiss Chems. In the end you'll be aware of everything about Swiss Chems that is required in order to make an informed decision about selecting Swiss Chems as an SARMs provider.
The best for
Oral SARMs
Product types
Tablet SARMs, capsule SARMs, peptides, PCT, male enhancement, kratom
Pricing
Cashback program that lets you earn 5% cashback on every purchase
Discounts
20% off your purchase when you use cryptocurrency for payment. Also, 10% off when you use "PIFF" on Checkout
How do you define Swiss Chem?
Swiss Chems distribute their products across the world, and the company is unique in the sense the fact that it supports research and development in SARMs research. They also provide complete information regarding how authentic their products are with authentic certificates that are that can be seen on their website for each product.
Products offered by Swiss Chems
Swiss Chems oral SARMs
They are the most commonly used Swiss Chems stacks and other products.
Swiss Chems offers capsule and tablet forms of SARMs. Capsule bottles are available in packs of 60 capsules with each capsule having either 5 mg or 10 mg SARM.
Prices are competitive, with discounts regularly being used.
Swiss Chems Stacks
Swiss Chems offers three bundles: Stack bundles:
● Beginner's Bundlecombines the Testolone, Cardarine, Ibutomoren (1 60 cap bottles from each) for $228.61.
● Cutter Stack - 60 capsule bottle containing Cardarine, Andarine, and S-23 for $185.27
● Bulker Stack60 capsule bottle that contains an ingredient called YK-11, Ibutamoren and Testolone for $215.87.
Swiss Chems Peptides
Swiss Chems sells a selection of injectable Peptides. Instead of being intended for body transformation they are designed to fight the negative effects of aging.
Some of the most well-known peptides include GHK Cu Copper Peptide 10 , mg BPC-157 5 mg, and Myostatin 1. mg.
Swiss Chems PCT
Swiss Chems has one of the biggest varieties of PCT offered by every SARMS retailer. They carry such well-established PCT products such as Clomid, Nolvadex, Arimidex and Aromasin and all with 60-cap bottles.
There is also an injectable glutathionethat is available in 600 mg bottles.
Swiss Chems Male Enhancement
In addition to their wide selection of SARMs Swiss Chems also offer men's enhancement products. They offer products that mimic Viagra and natural testosterone boosters from Switzerland.
Swiss Chems Kratom
Kratom is a herb that is derived from an evergreen plant that was cultivated within Southeast Asia. Kratom has a chemical named mitragynine. It is utilized for pain relief and to assist to ease withdrawal symptoms caused by opioids.
Swiss Chems offer Kratom as a brand under the title White Lightning, which comes in a container of 150 capsules for $69.95.
Swiss Chemistry Quality Control Methods
Swiss Chems has done a fantastic job in terms of quality control. It has posted COAs for all its products, allowing prospective buyers confidence that they're getting the genuine deal.
It also offers a quality guarantee . If customers test their products at any HPLC accredited test facility, and results are negative The company will reimburse all the cost of an HPLC test as well as the entire amount of the purchase plus shipping.
Swiss Chems Pricing
Swiss Chems has the best prices available from all internet SARMs retailer.
They frequently offer bonuses and coupons, and if you purchase with cryptocurrency, you will receive an additional 20 percent discount off your purchase cost!
In contrast to some other businesses however, they don't offer free shipping for orders that exceed a certain amount. However, their normal prices and discounts greater than makeup make up for this.
Swiss Pay Methods for Chems
Swiss Chems accept payments via cryptocurrency credit and debit cards, as well as wire transfers to banks. The variety of crypto currencies they accept is among the broadest that any SARMs retailer.
Don't forget, too, that they provide discounts of 20 percent for purchase of crypto.
Swiss Chems Shipping
Swiss Chems ships to all over the globe. While they don't provide shipping discounts in case of quantity however, they offer a rapid, reliable service with most orders arriving within two weeks or less regardless of the location you are in the world.
Swiss Chems Cashback Program
Swiss Chems offers the cash-back program. Each purchase earns cash, which is added to your e-wallet at a rate of 5 percent of the purchase cost.
Thus, a purchase of $60 will bring in $3 to your account. Then, you can use the money you have earned from your e-wallet to any future purchases.
Swiss Chems in comparison to Competitors
Swiss Chems in comparison to Chemyo
Chemyo as well as Swiss Chems also do an outstanding job of quality control and ensuring the customer with transparency and confidence.
Chemyo offers free shipping when the purchase exceeds $250 ($100 for the US) However, Swiss Chems has lower prices in general, especially when you take into account the 20% discount on crypto and cashback programs are in place.
Swiss Chems against Science.bio
Similar to Swiss Chems Science.bio does a great job at quality control.
But, it does have costs that are higher over Swiss Chems and clients frequently complain of slow shipping times This is definitely not the situation for Swiss Chems!
Swiss Chems vs Behemoth Labz
Behemoth Labz has been around for longer then Swiss Chems. It's in the same league in terms of the quality control, transparency of products and product range.
Shipping is speedy and reliable. They also pay for shipping when your order is greater than $150.
Prices are very affordable compared to Swiss Chems. However, the cashback and discount on crypto program provided by Swiss Chems can help even this out.
Swiss Chems Reviews
Swiss Chems is awash with a wealth of feedback from customers on forums such as Reddit, Trust Pilot, YouTube and even the company's own site. A majority of this reviews are positive.
Here are three honest and unbiased reviews written by clients who purchased Swiss Chems:
"If you're looking to buy the GW-501516 Cardarine this website is the right place to go. The best place to purchase SARMS in the USA online. They offer a wide range in tablets as well as pills and even take Bitcoin as a method of payment."
-Arnold G.
I was trying to find the GW-501516 Cardarine product on Amazon, but I was unable to locate the product on Amazon. SwissChems assisted me in purchasing the GW-501516 Cardarine powder from Canada and I'm satisfied with the product and experience. The experience was fantastic, and I will definitely be returning to purchase more tablets, capsules and pills that come in different doses.
-Gerald
Very amazed by my SwissChems experience! The best place to buy GW 501516 cardarine SARMs available on the internet. There are a lot of pills, capsules pills or tablets to pick from and a fantastic delivery method as well. Follow your doctor's advice regarding Cardarine Dosage. Give it a thumbs up!
-Marky
Swiss Chems was a company that sold SARMs that could be injected earlier in the day however that is not the case anymore So I'll have to disappoint the people who requested me, because I am not sure where to find injectable SARMs.
In this article we'll discuss Swiss Chems, and determine whether they're a reliable SARMs firm.
If you're looking for a coupon code that you can use on Swiss Chems, when you purchase SARMs, you can use coupons promo code SG10 (10 Discount code of 10% the highest discount possible).
Table of Contents
Overview
The layout of the website is clean, simple and conveys the message.
There aren't many flashy pictures of muscle-bound bodybuilders looking ripped dressed in tight clothes that I find as a plus given how often this trope has been used.
The links function according to their intended purpose and it's simple for users to go from homepage navigation to other pages of the website.
Their phone number is displayed on the internet and this is always an advantage for me, considering that most companies evade their obligations with regard to customer satisfaction.
All of their services and products are easily accessible via the home page This is a major benefit.
It's a matter of time saving and improves the customer experience.
Product Choice
Swiss Chems boasts of having a wide range of products apart from SARMs and other saline-based medications, there's nootropics, peptides PCT male enhancement pills Kratom, and many more.
To make the review we'll concentrate on their SARMs, and then have a look at their PCT offerings.
Swiss Chems offers capsule SARMs which is an excellent sign, since capsules are suitable for newbies and you won't be able to go wrong with them.
They do not include Stebabolic within their ranks, but they fill in the gap by using SR9011 which is in essence the same.
As you'd expect, Ligandrol isn't available from their shelves. This is because of copyright issues with the company's founders - you'll be difficult to find Ligandrol anyplace.
I was pleasantly surprised by the inclusion in AC-262 an SARM that is unique and that not many have heard about.
The company also offers stacks. I'll mention the "Beginner's Bundle that consists of the RAD140, Cardarine and Ibutamoren.
It smells like a good dealsince it is possible to cut and bulk this stack, particularly when you consider that it is an agent for bulking and cutting and a bulking agent.
The PCT products are extremely flexible. In addition to the standard Nolvadex as well as Clomid there are products such as Raloxifene or Arimidex.
It is important to note that all PCT products are also available in capsule form.
In all There's something for anyone!
Pricing
SwissChems has always been renowned for its high price in the sense that you'll pay more, however you get the exact product you pay for.
For instance, 600 mg of Ostarine capsules could cost around 70dollars. However, when we get to Quality Control, you'll be able to see why this price is justified.
My opinion is that it's best to pay more to receive the best quality Pure SARMs are something that we all want and Swiss Chems is a definite winner!
Quality Control
The company boasts that they have the results of their lab tests for each the SARMs they sell.
On further investigation and further investigation, I realized that it could be true They do indeed have lab tests and appear quite nice.
They go as in the direction of offering refunds if you decide to independently examine their SARMs and come across that the results are negative.
This type of trust is precisely what we're searching for, and it's one of reasons that I'm thinking about adding this company to my top list of suggested businesses!
I took a look at their SARMs as well as compounds that are related to SARMs (Cardarine, Ibutamoren) tests and they're quite nice with greater than 98% purity for every single one of the compounds.
Shipping and Returns
One thing I love about this business is the openness they provide regarding the shipping cost. Everything is laid out for you, and there aren't charges that aren't disclosed.
Shipping costs can be very expensive, especially when you're purchasing from outside of the US and don't receive free shipping regardless of the amount you purchase.
Their policy on refunds is conformity with the standard business practices from SARMs suppliers. If they reimbursed every single package they'd be insolvent.
Let me clarify: it's not as if you're getting a refund regardless of the outcome, but if use the SARMs and make use of them, you're probably not eligible for an amount of money back!
It's as simple as that.
If you wish to cancel your purchase after you have submitted it after submitting one, the company has the right to deduct 25$ of the amount that you have that you have paid.
This is to prevent spam and multiple orders from one individual. I am able to accept it.
The rest of the orders will be scrutinized in the hands of the staff on a case by basis.
It may sound a bit sombre, but I actually called the team to get clarification. They informed me that it was about avoiding the possibility of multiple orders from one client.
In addition, more than 70% of all requests for refunds are handled in favor of the client.
In the majority of cases it's a communication issue that can cause the problem at the beginning.
The company accepts payment through Bitcoin, Zelle, PMC gold, and via bank transfer.
Customer Reviews Online
There aren't a lot of reviews online on Swiss Chems however the majority are favorable.
There are always unhappy customers trying to poison the waters, but this firm is more than just fine.
Users on websites like Reddit are divided between applauding the company, and expressing displeasure over delivery times.
Let me talk about the latter after the company has sent their product to the recipient, they will be able to make absolutely no effort to accelerate the delivery process.
It's all at the disposal of delivery companies and couriers who are notorious for their difficulties due to the virus problem, etc.
Customer Support
As mentioned earlier that they have their telephone number publically displayed and you are able to call anytime and get a reply.
Personally speaking, I've called during their business hours and had all my questions quickly resolved.
They were involved in transporting goods into Australia as well as the staff managed it with professionalism.
I'm in favor of making them aware of this since I've been able to experience the warmth and hospitality of the people that runs Swiss Chems.
Swiss Chems Discount Coupon
If you are deciding to purchase SARMs through Swiss Chems then you may be able to get the best amount of value feasible.
In light of this, I've reached out to Swiss Chems asking for a coupon code I could utilize.
They were quick to respond and even provided me with coupon codes: SG10 (10% off any purchase).
It's by far the most significant discount that you could get, and the best part is that it's non-expiring which means you are able to use it as many times as you'd like!
Conclusion
To be fair to the world, Swiss Chems had massive problems when they first came on the market.
But, they returned stronger than ever before and showed the world what they're made of. I will be adding them to my list of companies to recommend (with discounted prices).
This Swiss Chems review serve as an additional motivation for the team. Best wishes to the team!
Is Swiss Chems Legit?
Absolutely, Swiss Chems is 100 percent authentic! They're extremely transparent with their quality assurance processes, provide the highest prices available and provide one of the biggest selections of SARMs available on the market. So, I'm able to endorse Swiss Chems to be an authentic supplier of SARMs.
