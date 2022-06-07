Syed Falak’s rapid rise in the entrepreneurial and entertainment world garners him massive headlines.

Syed Falak has emerged as a multi-skilled personality who has spellbound people with his talents as a businessman, actor, producer, and musical talent.
Not all those who wander are lost is a particular phrase that has stood true for many individuals around the world in unimaginable ways. We have come across several such stories about youngsters who start with something and then, along their journeys, go ahead in excelling at many other things to eventually become multi-skilled personalities working across different fields while also motivating and inspiring other budding talents across the world. We saw the rapid rise of one such incredibly talented young lad, who believed in his visions and innate skills and hence went ahead in becoming a rising name across fields; he is Syed Falak.
Syed Falak has shown his prowess, astuteness, and outstanding creative skills in business, entertainment, and the music worlds, which has what allowed him to become a renowned name even as a youngster. The Islamabad boy, at 17 years, had moved to London to study at the University of Cambridge and, after completing his education, moved back to Pakistan. Today, the 24-year-old is all that many others his age have been vying to become. He attributes his success to his pure love and commitment to his work, which he believes has allowed him to become the rising serial entrepreneur, singer, producer, and actor that he is today.
In the music space, which overflows with many established as well as emerging names, Syed Falak, well-known by his stage name Falak Rocks, has mesmerized listeners with his songs Shine Onycs, Forget Everything, and Broken Piano, available on Spotify, and has come up with his latest release Quirky Love. Being in front of the camera was also something that always thrilled him, and hence he went ahead in doing exciting roles in more than 70 movies and TV dramas, attaining massive momentum and name for his powerful performances in many Pakistani famous TV dramas.
The 5-time nationally recognized awardee has been in the production niche since 2015 and started his acting career in 2017. In between, he also thrived as a businessman, investor, and media proprietor with his brands like Diya Fashion Hunt, Commence of Quran, and Delightful Islamabadians Media, for which he has so far attained multiple prestigious awards as well.
