Symphony SummitAI Salutes the Spirt of IT Help Desk through Its Innovative Initiative “IT Hero Rises”

February 7: Organizations, over time, have grown and evolved with changing times to be on par with the current demands of the market. As organizations have evolved, technology has also been supporting organizations embrace the change and adapt themselves to the demands of the changing needs. While on the one hand traditional technologies continue to rule the roost, new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Automation have evolved at a much faster pace compared to their traditional counterparts. Digital Transformation has been the focus of organizational leaders to make the customer/employee experience better. It is no surprise that a study report indicated that the pace of Digital Transformation has been so fast that organizations that used to take 3 years for a full digital transformation now take only 6 months – a trend necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic induced work from home and remote working.
But it is important to bear in mind that just embracing digital transformation or new age technologies alone is not sufficient. The key to the success of such technologies lies in their seamless functioning with no / negligible downtime. It is here the role of the IT support or helpdesk function comes to play a critical role in fixing such issues – like pre-empting, identifying potential issues that can crop up, and getting oneself prepared for any unexpected outages that may occur. It is here the role of the IT Helpdesk / Support Teams becomes vivid and has emerged as the backbone of an organization in its digital transformation journey.
The onset of the pandemic and the peak of it is when the IT support / Helpdesk folks came to be recognised as a vital function to keep the organization’s heart beating without even skipping a beat. These folks have burnt many midnight oils to ensure the organization’s clock never stopped even for a second. For example, someone working till 3 am on a weekend in a data center to fix an issue or someone remotely supporting to fix an application issue during the day of Diwali was a common sight. They have worked 24X7, many times sacrificing their family / personal time to come forward to support if an organization encounters an emergency.
For eg., A General Manager (IT) of a leading food products company talks about the struggles he and his team had to go through when a critical application crashed, amid personal tragedies like his mother succumbed to COVID. A system admin of a leading engineering company talks about the precautions he had to take, like having a shower outside the home before he entered home because he had a pregnant wife at home. Stories of such “heroes” truly deserve their fair share of recognition under the sun.
Unfortunately, these true heroes have largely remained the “backstage artists” or the “unsung heroes”. “IT Hero Rises” was born out of a simple philosophy of bringing to the fore the tireless efforts of these people. This is a maiden initiative by Symphony SummitAI to recognize the passion of the individuals and team. To date, this initiative has drawn 100+ entries which truly explain the large pool of heroes who have walked the extra mile with a smile on their faces to keep their organization chugging on its tracks with a never say die attitude.
“Aptly titled ‘IT Heroes’, the initiative stemmed from our realization that they need to get a fair share of recognition for their tireless efforts and unflinching attitude. In our maiden initiative to recognize such teams, our key objective is to create a platform to curate and host their stories, experiences to inspire and encourage others” says Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI
As a first step to draw a large pool of such professionals, the website www.it-hero-rises.com went live and promoted across all social media handles. “We have made a beginning in India with this initiative. We plan to take this across other regions like South East Asia and the Middle East”, added Satyen Vyas.