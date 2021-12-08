Take some cues from fashion influencer Sana Grover on how to dress flawlessly every day

Wonder how celebrities and a lot of other influencers always manage to stay ahead in their fashion game? It does seem like a lot of effort, but it’s something all of you can do. Fashion and lifestyle content creator, Sana Grover, has the perfect tips and tricks for you to add just a few new things to your routine to make sure you leave your house look flawless.
From shopping hacks to tips on how to maintain your clothes, the 22-year-old shows you how you can also turn your old clothes into new ones without shopping or donating any outfits. By simply adding badges of your choice or layering differently than you usually do, you can make your outfit look newer. Now that’s one inexpensive and genius hack, don’t you think? It won’t cost you a lot, and you’ll have all your eyes on you at work or college.
Dressing up is not something you necessarily do for compliments. You can dress up just for yourself, just so when you look at yourself in the mirror, you fall in love with how you look. A lot of you might not always know how to pick the right colours or clothes that match your body type but well, that’s what the internet is here for.
In one of her videos, Sana talks about experimenting with your outfits till you find the one that is just perfect. Well, that is exactly what designers have been doing for decades and how fashion keeps evolving. She also admits that a lot of times, just like most of us, she also gets sceptical of trying bold colours. Comfort is the key and the young YouTuber, who has managed to win a lot of hearts and followers, ensures that the point is made.
Be it an ideal date look or a formal look that you are going for, Sana knows exactly what to pick from your existing wardrobe and shares it with the world. Born and raised in Delhi, Sana moved to the UK to pursue further studies but has also managed to keep her gig in the digital world going. The supremely talented influencer is currently pursuing her Master’s in Global Media Studies from the reputed King’s College, London.
Moreover, the YouTuber had earlier interned with some of the finest companies like Ogilvy & Mather, FDCI and The Times Group. With her love for fashion, lifestyle and beauty, Grover has deep-dived into the field of content creation and is doing exceptionally well.
For more content about fashion secrets and perfect style files, check out her videos on the official YouTube channel of Sana Grover.