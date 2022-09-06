Take Your Crypto Worth To The Moon With Dogecoin and Zeerozone

Many people dream of going to space. Some people, throughout their careers, have been to space, and there are also tokens, like Zeerozone (ZEZO), to take users through innovative and entertaining methods- to space.
And if you haven’t heard of Zeerozone (ZEZO), or you’re curious how a token, even with Elon Musk’s tweet about “Doge to the moon,” might make the almost impossible happen or why you should consider buying the token, read on.
What Should You Know About Zeerozone (ZEZO)?
Zeerozone (ZEZO) is a blockchain-based online game that empowers players to explore space, take ownership of the planets, and navigate the galaxies. Zeerozone (ZEZO) players can build spaceships, traverse the virtual space and interact with other players. Players can also form alliances beneficial in exploring lost artefacts.
Unlike the limited experience that comes from documentaries on people who have gone to space -with emphasis on “the moon,” Zeerozone (ZEZO) allows players to explore other galaxies with various spaceships of their choice to make the trip.
Why Space Exploration?
Online gaming has evolved from simple games played on computers, where people had to be at home or in arcades. Nowadays, games can be played on smartphones from the comfort of homes, on the bus, and literally anywhere.
These games range from fashion, puzzles, home makeovers and car racing to adventure themes. However, only a handful of adventure games are centered on true space exploration, and a smaller number of players engage with them.
However, big tech giants that control the gaming industry have made millions of profit through user data collection- directly or indirectly, large data charges that have led to personal information being híjacked and used by dubious third parties. There is also the problem of isolation, with individually themed games that limit interaction with the real world.
Zeerozone (ZEZO) intends to bring awareness to the future of space exploration while solving significant shortcomings in the online gaming industry.
Why Interact WithZeerozone?
The first reason is- interaction. Zeerozone (ZEZO) isn’t just geared towards providing gaming entertainment for enthusiasts and newbies but a gaming platform that focuses on blockchain’s promise for online gaming.
The blockchain revolution in gaming has created a market where assets and resources can be exchanged and services paid for. In-game assets can be transferred from the gaming base to the real world and sold for money via non-fungible tokens or cryptocurrencies. They can also be traded within the game and across other compatible games.
Zeerozone (ZEZO) also deals with the ownership of value attached to gaming items, payment mechanisms that reflect in the real world, and security challenges central to online games. Previously, game developers have been restricted in terms of audience reach by regulations that prevented specific payment funnels from being used in certain countries. Gamers were also cut out from financial benefits as they could use any of the adopted payment services.
Zeerozone (ZEZO) uses censorship resistance and a lack of government restriction power on cryptocurrency to open more channels of payment globally.
With Zeerozone’s inclusion of blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and cryptocurrency, any player can be sure of getting financial benefits. Game developers will get fair compensation and a wider demographic reach for their creations.
Zeerozone (ZEZO) Tokenomics
The native utility token of the Zeerozone space ecosystem is (ZEZO) and is also the game's internal currency. ZEZO will be used to purchase digital assets like spaceships and ancient artefacts.
On the marketplace, digital assets can be exchanged for one another; for instance, two artefacts listed for 100 $ZEZO each can be exchanged for a spaceship listed for 200 $ZEZO. There is no information on how many ZEZO tokens will be in supply, but the whitepaper clarified that there would be enough for all players to enjoy the game's features freely.
Why Buy Zeerozone (ZEZO)?
Zeerozone (ZEZO), as a token and as a space-themed game, has many benefits. For instance, the game's interface is designed to give a realistic look at space exploration, with quests and tasks requiring players to compete with one another or form alliances to upskill.
Digital assets are immutable and player owned and unlike traditional games where players can be stripped of in-game items and are not allowed to be transferred. User wallet is cryptographically secured by blockchain.
The best part is that players can trade their NFTs and digital assets on the Zeerozone marketplace or exchange them for the utility token, ZEZO. Gamers can also put their earnings in an NFT character, for instance, and then leverage it to farm cryptos or new NFTs, which could be sold to other players within the markets.
What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?
Dogecoin (DOGE) might not be a blockchain space-themed game, but it has its eyes set on going to the moon, literally and price-wise. Despite starting as a joke cryptocurrency, and a fork of Litecoin, it has since gained tremendous value in terms of the total value of coins that have been mined and holders.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is also known as the first meme coin and dog-inspired cryptocurrency. The meme coin has witnessed better adoption than other cryptocurrencies with higher price value due to endorsement from celebrities and the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, for his continuous support and public intentions of taking DOGE to the moon.
Dogecoin (DOGE) relies on its community- which includes fastidious supporters- to promote growth. It is no wonder it became crypto for the people and has since retained its popularity, even with the emergence of other meme cryptocurrencies.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Tokenomics
Dogecoin (DOGE) tokenomics begins with the unlimited number of tokens that will be minted due to the no-limit minting action.
There is currently over 132.6 billion DOGE, all in circulation, with five billion DOGE minted yearly. Despite that, the inflation rate is lesser than most inflationary cryptocurrencies and is expected to decrease as time goes on.
Dogecoin (DOGE) has its own blockchain, and the token is listed on several crypto exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance.
Why Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?
Many cryptocurrencies today have few to no real-world utilities. This stalls the growth of the crypto project and its token, ultimately causing prices to bottom out.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that provides users with a decentralized, censorship-resistant, and third-party free platform to buy, sell, swap, and carry out transactions.
Dogecoin (DOGE) can be used in hundreds of companies, stores, and establishments, including Twitch, Tesla, Keys4Coins, GameStop, AMC Theaters, and more. You can use your DOGE tokens to reward streamers, and tip creators, watch your favorite movies, purchase gift cards, travel the world, and buy some Tesla products.
A Short Summary
You might not have the chance to get to the moon or space, but you can surely get your crypto earnings there with Zeerozone (ZEZO) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
You don’t have to master the skill of a pro-gamer, as Zeerozone (ZEZO) makes it easy for new players to find their bearing or simply buy the token, take a seat and enjoy the ride to the moon. However, adequate research must be done before taking any steps to be sure of your decision.
