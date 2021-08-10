Taking Indian sports to the next level with his new role as an Associate Vice President of the Indian hockey team - Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar

A seasoned politician and an avid sports lover, he wants to boost India's sports potential to its optimum levels with passion. Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar's name is not new amongst the political and sports circles as he has years of experience in both, being a member of the ruling political party as well as having held the position of the president of central India hockey association, he is well versed with the workings of both worlds. His keen interest in the development of Indian sports has been duly recognized now with him being offered the post of Associate Vice President, hockey India, which is quite an honour. He has been working relentlessly for years to take the sport on a global platform and his endeavours have borne fruits now, with him occupying this esteemed position to take Indian hockey to towering heights.
Narendra Dhruv Batra, hockey India president handed over the official letter of his posting in Delhi and said that Tomar deserves this position as he has proved his dedication towards the sport on several occasions in the past and there was no better candidate than him to occupy this position along with two other eminent members Phurailatpam Nirmalata and Sunil Malik. "It's an honour for our state Madhya Pradesh as not many in the past have been entrusted with such big roles in the sports arena, it's a big achievement for me and I assure to give my best shot to take Indian hockey to global levels," said Tomar while speaking to news reporters who had gathered to take his bytes on his new appointment.
Tomar has always been taking steps to improve the level of sports in the country and has in the past headed the organising committee during the 9th hockey India senior men national championship 2019, A Division in Gwalior. An avid sports lover since his young days, Tomar was always wanting to do something for Indian sports ever since his entry into the political sphere and has on various occasions given a free hand of support when it comes to taking sports to the next level. His passion towards sports has always been seen with his various endeavours which supported this space since the beginning. Tomar is the ideal person to occupy this position, said hockey India executive board, president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on his appointment. "I have always taken up tough challenges in the past and given my best to bypass all hurdles to win the race, and this one is no different," says Tomar when asked about the challenges he would have to face during his tenure as associate vice president of the Indian hockey team.