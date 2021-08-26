Taking over the world of beauty and makeup are Kashif Aslam and Anum Aslam

Kashif Aslam throws light on his journey with his sister across the niches they have jumped into so far.
It is wondrous to know and learn about all those individuals who, before desiring to attain success, make sure to put enough effort towards attaining excellence first. All the growing industries that we hear about today are running successfully because of the relentless hard work and resilience of these youngsters from across the world. Serving as one of the finest examples of such talented beings are Kashif Aslam and Anum Aslam, the famous siblings in the beauty industry, who are now sought-after celebrity makeup artists from Karachi. Kashif Aslam as the older sibling, who is still in his early thirties, has gone ahead in the beauty and makeup industry, thanks to his dedication and commitment to providing newer styles and looks to his clients and always innovating in his work to stand out from the crowd.
Kashif Aslam, who is a multi-talented makeup artist, influencer and entrepreneur, sat down to talk in detail about his work with his younger sister Anum Aslam. Together, they run their brand "Kashee's", which is the result of their continuous hustling, creativity and hard work. Kashif starts by saying that at the naive age of 15, he began his journey as a hair expert, which included styling, cutting, colouring, etc. Then, he started his journey as a freelance makeup artist and did many backstage makeups, hair stylings on many Pakistani celebrities for different TV channels, fashion walks, morning shows. After overcoming many struggles and hurdles in life, he also trained his sister Anum Aslam and planned to start his business in the beauty industry.
This resulted in the initiation of "Kashee's Beauty Parlour", which gained immense love and recognition in a short time for its services in hair and makeup. Then, he came up with Kashee's Men Salon, which also gained much popularity. In his quest to do more creative things and increase his knowledge, Kashif Aslam learned photography and videography and opened his own photo studio with 100's of different beautiful real backgrounds, making them the top-rated salon in town. Kashif extended his studio and opened a huge photo studio at DHA, offering complete packages of bride and groom services, makeups, mehndi, styling, studio shoots and even event coverages.
Kashif Aslam has shown his prowess in teaching as well with doing makeup and hair workshops nationwide and has won an award of 100 bridal competition, amongst others. Next, he jumped into bridal wear and opened Kashee's Bridal Boutique, which gave him celebrity clients. Both Kashif and Anum have thrived on their creative skills in the industry, which has helped them remain at the top. They opened their Hair Extensions Line as Kashee's Hair Extension Department. Even after this, they did not stop working and came up with their cosmetics line, creating their own beauty products.
Kashif Aslam reveals that he extended his salon in another corner of the city and handed it over to his sister Anum Aslam. He even started working on his jewellery line and opened a huge makeup and jewellery corner named as Kashee's Kingdom, which includes royal and stylish bridal heavy and delicate pieces of jewellery.
Kashee's has become a go-to brand for many, and that proves the success Kashif and Anum have attained in the industry so far. Do follow them on Instagram @kashees_official to know more.
