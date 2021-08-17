Meet Klaidas Siuipys: An ace entrepreneur, amazon performance expert, SEO professional.
Taking the e-commerce industry by storm, Klaidas Siuipys is scaling new heights of success.
Millennials- every person born from the early 1980s till around 2000 - are about 80 million strong.
While a few see them as a generation stuck looking at their phones, others realize that they're shaping the world around us. Driven more so by task and values than by money, the Millennial ethos is one which combines individualism to the authentic audition of value to the world. From inventing new technology to challenging preconceived notions, this generation is redefining our way of life and it's only going to get better as they take their place in leadership positions within society. Meet Klaidas - one millennial entrepreneur who has rocked the e-commerce space with his success all over the globe!
Born and raised in Vilnius, Lithuania, Klaidas Siuipys as a 16-year-old joined his parents’ business. His parents delegated the e-commerce section of the business where he developed immense interest and love for it. Which naturally led to setting up his own consulting agency. Shayz Consulting helps Amazon sellers understand the business in-depth and grows their online sales to deliver profitable margins and results. With an urge since childhood to do something on his own, Klaidas and shayz consulting have already crossed US$1M in sales in 2 years of time with his peak of the month coming in October when they reached the milestone of making the US$520,000 mark.
Klaidas Siuipys is passionate about helping his customers succeed. His business has given him a sense of personal fulfillment and he loves seeing the people who are counting on him to help them grow their businesses to experience success too. “E-Commerce provides jobs for many, so it's rewarding not only for me but my clients as well”, says Klaidas.
His team teaches many valuable insights for the platform and develops the seller’s knowledgeable base. It has been one big hub for all the queries for clients who wish to take their business ahead on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. Auditing, strategy management, marketing, advertising, and other technical aspects involved are well taken care of by Klaidas and his agency.
Klaidas has been hard at work since the beginning of his time as an entrepreneur, and he continues to break records in Lithuania's e-commerce industry. He started by making sure all clients were able to showcase their brands on Amazon, which ignited tremendous possibilities for everyone involved with Klaidas' business.