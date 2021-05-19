TalkEsport’s Founder Believes Esports Has Potential To Compete Traction With Cricket In India

The year 2021 has been coined as the year of growth for esports in India, since over 50% of India's population is under the age of 25, it has paved the way for a more congenial atmosphere for the internet gamers to become more indulged in these games.
With over $400 million being invested on gaming startups in India, even the global diaspora sees India as a land which is beaming with opportunities for the esporting community to thrive. Not only has the business investments in this direction grown but even individuals have become more attracted to the idea of investing in esporting equipment more than ever.
This skyrocketing growth is starting tall to compete with the popularity that the most loved sport of India, cricket, has been enjoying since decades. As new and advanced technologies make inroads in Indian households and esporting becomes the norm amongst millennials, it can certainly compete with cricket in terms of making a breakthrough with popularity. Driven by these pioneering views is the founder and CEO of TalkEsport, Deepak Ojha.
Catering to this burgeoning number is the venture of Deepak Ojha, famously known as TalkEsport, it is a gaming news platform for scores of e-sporting fans to relay for seamless and consistent information.
From the past ten years, TalkEsports has contributed immensely to facilitating the easy flow of vital information on the what's what regarding to the eSports industry, the platform has also been instrumental in being the advocate for esport proliferation across the country.
Leading with the mission to expand the scope of esporting in the country by charging the Gen Z generation with constantly updated news which has motivated several individuals to ramp up their participation in web games, TalkEsports has been a major contributor with its dedicated team to raise the noise around e-gaming.
By analysing the increasing graph of esport traction in the country, the Deepak Ojha, the man who has played a huge role in giving the required push for e-sporting enthusiasts places his bid for the takeoff of esports in matching the eyeballs that are attracted by mega sporting events as cricket and being the forerunner of gaming in the country.
Through the exposure for championing the cause of eSports and games, TalkEsport with its ambitious team is seeing heights that are pointing to a much larger population consuming the internet supported gaming content seamlessly.