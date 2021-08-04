$tar Coin’s App Takes You Into the Luxurious World of the Elite

On August 15, $tar Coin goes on sale, and how you see the world of celebrities and entrepreneurs will never be the same. A cryptocurrency co-founded by filmmaker Jack Settipane and serial entrepreneur Bruce “Bud Rebel” Weinfeld, $tar Coin is opening the door to the upper echelon of society; depending on how many tokens they hold, individuals will enjoy once in a lifetime experiences, vacations in New York City and LA, attend $tar Coin-hosted premiere events, and even hang out with a Brand Ambassador, including MoonTellThat, Tavo Betancourt, Mark Thomas, Nick Merico, and Nashla Aguilar, among many other exciting perks.
Powering access to those rewards, Jack reveals, will be $tar Coin’s innovative app that will allow users to maximize their experiences. “With $tar Coin taking cryptocurrency even further, it’s fitting that our app is equally “utility”, something I believe all products need to strive for these days.” he says. “It’s versatile and multifunctional. It has use outside of $tar Coin.”
Among the app’s features:
- It will function as a wallet for cryptocurrency and will hold $tar Coin tokens as well as USDT, Ethereum and Binance tokens.
- Members will have a centralized place where they can redeem benefits.
- Members will be able to RSVP for $tar Coin events.
- They will also be able to network with other members by swiping through profiles, matching, and connecting.
“Our $tar Coin app will make it even easier for members to be able to access their rewards and meet high-profile and successful people,” Jack explains. “You don’t need the app to hold $tar Coin, but I’d definitely take advantage of its benefits considering it’s free and requires no additional in-app purchases.”
August 15, Bud says, is the day individuals can get in on the action. “That’s when our initial coin offering, or ICO, begins. We’re going to drop $tar Coin’s token price to $85 for only 72 hours, and once that’s gone, it will go up to $90 for 30 days. Once that’s over, you’ll see it go up again to its usual $100 price, so you don’t want to miss that 72 hour sale! $85 is not much to pay for the perks you can receive.”
The idea for $tar Coin, Jack remembers, came to life while living in LA “I worked for years to be at a place where I started to get invites to parties in the Hills, got to hang with other public figures, attend film premieres, work by my rooftop pool in DTLA, drive something as amazing Tesla - an upgrade from my 1999 Camry and a very “utility” tool in my life, thanks Elon… so many people in the entertainment industry never even get to this point… Whatever you may think, I’m not bragging - I’m grateful for this life God’s given me and I want everyone to experience life like this. That’s the point. I kept thinking about it, and I eventually brainstormed with Bruce, who lives an even more blessed lifestyle, about how to go about giving people access to these experiences. We imagined a cryptocurrency could be the perfect medium to open that door. $tar Coin was born.”
$tar Coin, Bud believes, appeals to a lot of people who are wanting to have once-in-a-lifetime fun. “We’re all busy people who often get stuck in a rut,” he states. “I know even my own life sometimes gets caught up in the routine of work, work, and more work. I imagine there are many who feel the same way. $tar Coin is perfect for anyone who wants to shake up their life and inject some energy and excitement into that routine.”
$tar Coin has a few important dates to watch out for:
- August 15, ICO opens
- October 15, when $tar Coin goes public
- November 15, the day $tar Coin has its first community concert
- November 30, VIP, PREMIER and LUX member event
At the center of it all, he says, will be $tar Coin’s app. “It’s going to be unique. So many cryptocurrencies are self focused, you get the app and it’s all about that cryptocurrency. $tar Coin is about the people and so is the app. It’s a versatile wallet, it’s a medium to meet people, it’s a tool to enhance your life. The ball starts rolling very soon on August 15.”