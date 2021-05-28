Tariq Faiz breaks the music industry with his intense and strong lyrics

Music is food for the soul. It goes beyond the simple language of love. Tariq understood this and carved his own niche
A classical music virtuoso, Tarique Mohammed is a vocalist, lyricist and poet who is famously known as Tariq Faiz. With his charm in the music world, he is currently holding the reins of the industry. The man only gets better with his constant efforts and string will to polish his skills.
His Journey Towards Excellence
He came from a background where music was not considered a profession. So, in order to keep his parents happy, he continued to study medicine. He did not, however, give up on his aspirations.
A MBBS understudy at Index Medical College, Indore, Tariq has a place with a working class family from Akola, Maharashtra. His advantage in music began when he discovered the artist "Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab" in 2007. He further went to prepare himself in old style music from Patiala Gharana.
Some of the time an old buddy can end up being your best rabbit's foot. Essentially, his companion and sibling, 'Ramiz Faiz,' an expert of tabla and arranger, helped him in finishing his melodic excursion. He practiced around 8-10 hours per day because of his continuous help.
He began playing in concerts with his buddies from his hometown after years of preparation. Due to objections from his family, he never posted videos as he was the lead singer.
A musical virtuoso
His musical journey boosted when he met Aftab Qadri, a fine artist who gave him a great opportunity and a stage to perform along with him all across India. Tariq considers him as a close brother now.
He was sufficiently lucky to impart the stage to incredible Rahat Indori Sahab, and in 2019, he had the chance to perform alongside KumarVishwas. At that point there was a turning second in his life when he stated "Khoon Jism Me Bahey," a tune about menstruation (periods). Devendra Fadnavis, the previous Maharashtra Chief Minister, officially presented the melody.
Previous Guardian Minister Dr Ranjeet Patil Sir likewise gave him an honor. Tariq's folks comprehended he'd settled on the legitimate choice, in this manner it was a gigantic honor for him and his family.
At the India Film Project Festival in 2020, he described and composed the portrayal for a short film, ‘Khanabadosh’, directed by Ajinkya Patil. Because of his endeavors, the film was set in the best 100 and broadcast on MTV.
With his determination to make music reach new heights of understanding and meaning, Tariq certainly paved his way to attain a successful stance in the industry.