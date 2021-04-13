Tarun Poddar’s Foxhog closes financial year with 94.36cr, creating New place for start-up Funding.

Approaching to an investor is never easier for small scale startups and specially for those who are in tier 2 cities.
With the portfolio of more than 26 Investments and acquisitions of 8 companies in last 1 year in India, USA based venture capital firm Foxhog Ventures has created a milestone in last financial year with the closer of INR 94.36 Crores by focusing small scale startups specially from tier 2 cities.
Led by Stanfords alumni Tarun Poddar in March 2020, Foxhog was New in India but Tarun was a face for Indian Startup Ecosystem and he knew the market needs.
Tarun had started his journey in 2013 as a sales executive with a Delhi Based startup, with no family support his struggle made him to walk long and landed him to Stanford.
After working with renowned brand like Apple, he made a sharp jump in his career and started Foxhog to help built a better economy. the idea worked, he got trolled and criticised but Team work and dedication named Foxhog to be nominated as Best Employer to work for, EdTech game changer of the year and many more.
Foxhog has made the funding process very smoother and faster claims to fund in 72 hours, has also introduced revenue-based funding which is the need of market.
“We have recently launched FOXHOG WOMEN” a woman led VC to fund women led startups and to to empower Women entrepreneurship “Says Tarun Poddar.
Company also plans to expand heir lending division in different rural areas of country by opening Customer Service Point.