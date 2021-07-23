Tauseef S dream journey to become the modern age ad filmmaker

Indian Film Industry is huge and the number of talents is even bigger. India makes thousands of films every year in different languages and dialects. Lately, regional films have also stood out as an individual entity. It is hard to sustain and keep pushing to live through the odds in the industry. There are actors, singers, musicians, cameramen, photographers, filmmakers and many more such profiles which makes it possible for a film to shine through. Every year thousands of talented artists come down to Bombay to make it big and just a few are able to make it through. Tauseef S is one such name who also had a dream to become a part of this extensive industry.
Tauseef S is a photographer and an ad filmmaker in the industry. His journey is no less than a dream; however, the struggle was real for him to make it through. He belongs from Patna in Bihar. After he completed his high school, he wanted to get through a film-making school to learn more about his passion. He eventually moved to Mumbai to fulfill his dream to become a better photographer.
He started working in a call center as he believed in making his own money and saved some of it to sustain in Mumbai. He worked with them for about 3 to 4 months. He got his first cut through when he met Zaheer Abbas, who is reportedly one of the biggest photographers with Yash rah Films. Zaheer suggested Tauseef S to not join any academy rather be a part of a film as an assistant to learn more. Tauseef S took the advice and decided to look for an assisting job in the industry. He started meeting multiple people to get him a suitable work as an assistant.
His hard work paid off soon and Zaheer eventually gave him a number to start his journey working with a good photographer and assisting them. He worked hard as an assistant as he had no knowledge of photography. After working with multiple photographers. He was able to impress them and eventually he was recognized by many others in the industry. His journey did not stop here as he decided to work for ad films as a cinematographer. He started accumulating contacts to work towards his dream and he got an opportunity to work with Amit Roy, a renowned cinematographer. He started assisting Amit Roy in films and ad films. He further moved towards working as an assistant director in Chrome Pictures. He also worked with many artists including Amit Sharma and Sujith amongst many others.
Tauseef’s future plan is to start a production house and he has been towards it for a year. Since the lockdown did hit a lot of people, Tauseef S had to stop his plans mid-way; however, he has started working on it again. He already has few clients ready to get it started.
He also mentions, ‘I want to thank few people in my life who has done so much for me. Inspirations including Zaheer Abbas, photographer Pravin Talan. Somebody who has given a great platform is Prasad Naik who made me learn the big circle of commercial photography. I have done 3 to 4 projects with him including loreal shoots which made me realize how big the opportunity it was. When I moved towards achieving my dreams to become a cinematographer, I met Amit Roy with whom I worked on big projects like Sarkar Raj, Nishabd and Dum Maaro Dum. I also worked with Amit Sharma, one of the biggest directors in the ad film industry. Eventually, I also worked with Hemant Bhandari, Shoojit Sircar and many more great people who made it possible for me to be who I am today.’
Adding to it he said, ‘I remember that I couldn’t afford a flat so I was living the night through a makeup room. I used to get up in the morning as the make-up room needed to be vacant. I called so many people to get through my first break as a photographer. For me, the journey was beautiful even through all the hard times and I never wanted to lose any opportunity so I kept pushing myself. My journey from that make up room where I am today is huge in my head and I hope I keep doing it the right way.’