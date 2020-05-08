TC1 Gel Is Building a Community of Followers With a Passion For Fitness

TC1 (@tc1gel) is a fitness and supplement company focusing on whole-body wellness with a product line ranging from fitness equipment to vitamins and minerals and topical supplements. TC1 prides itself on creating innovative products at the cutting edge of nutritional health and physical activity, often beating competitors to the market with their unique products.
Founder James Cork has always been an avid proponent of physical fitness. He believes that fitness is not an option, but rather a way of life.
Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, TC1 has a bigger goal than just creating innovative products. They want to make people passionate about their health. They hope their products can create excitement and enthusiasm in their customers that translates to increased physical attentiveness.
Basically, TC1 wants people to work out because they are passionate about it. Not just for the sake of losing weight or looking better.
In order to achieve this goal, TC1 has had to get creative. Utilizing the power of social media, TC1 has created an online community of passionate athletes. Just by scrolling through their Instagram, you can see that they have ambassadors and fans from all walks of life. From bodybuilders to stay at home moms, TC1 has gotten people all over the world to advocate for their products and adopt their philosophy.
It’s truly inspiring to scroll through their feed and see how many people have been impacted by TC1. How have they gotten to this point? Let’s dive in.
It all starts with their outstanding product line. Just by exploring their website, you can see that they offer a wide variety of fitness products and supplements. From protein powder to resistance bands, TC1 truly has it all. But one of their hottest sellers to date is their TC1 Sculpting Gel.
The gel helps rebuild dermal structure and lifts saggy skin. It also helps smooth lines and wrinkles. The unique formula behind the gel is a mixture of natural ingredients ranging from Green Tea to Rosemary Leaf Extract, and it packs a potent punch. Customers have been raving about the Gel and its rejuvenating power. Here’s a review from one of their happy customers:
“I was somewhat skeptical. I workout regularly, watch what I eat but the softened skin after three kids has always been somewhat of a challenge. So after seeing the reviews for the TC1 Sculpting Gel what did I have to lose. I have to honestly say within the few weeks I’ve used this gel, only once a day, not even twice a day as recommended, I have truly noticed firmness in my stomach area and rear. Already gone through a tub and definitely ordering more!” -Lala
Founder James Cork says that once customers understand the quality of your product, they will become your biggest ambassadors. This statement shines through on their Instagram, where they have customers voluntarily giving testimonials on their products nearly every single day.
This has helped TC1 generate massive organic reach, as its page grows one happy ambassador at a time.
TC1 also runs almost daily giveaways where they ask followers to comment below their posts on topics that motivate other people to stay active.
“Just creating that culture of self-betterment and weaving it into our brand has been absolutely massive for us and our fans. We truly feel like we’re making an impact, and we’re just getting started,” says James.
As for what lays ahead for James, the long-time entrepreneur has never been more focused on seeing his growing brand succeed. At an age where many business owners would look to take a step back, he has different plans.
“I don’t plan on retiring because we have a lot we want to accomplish, and this business will always be a part of my daily life,” says James.
James wants to be known for creating awareness about the importance of wellness and making an impact on people’s health. He’s well on his way.
You can keep up with James’ company, TC1, by following them on Instagram.