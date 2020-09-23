Tech Panda and Kenzani On Their Experiments with Sound

Tech Panda and Kenzani are two rising artists who are allowing their music to speak for itself. The raw emotions and magical mix of sounds that vibrate through their creations have helped them hit a chord with a wide array of listeners, both nationally and internationally.
But as artists, the process of finding your distinct sound isn’t always easy. Your explorations lead you to various destinations until finally, you strike the right chord. Something very similar happened with Tech Panda and Kenzani.
Talking about finding their signature sound, Tech Panda and Kenzani say, “Hours of pondering and shifting between different sounds in the studio led us to a final result, something which we both agreed on. It isn’t easy for two people to come to a common conclusion without difficulty, we were no different. We had different outlooks when it came to musical arrangements. In the end, we decided to meet each other in the middle, and combined our preferred sounds to come up with something unique and catchy.”
They say, “We tried some ridiculous combinations. Combinations most music producers would consider blasphemy. But this process is how we created our first track ‘Saawariya’.” Saawariya turned out to be a big hit. It got selected by BBC UK’s Asian Network and featured on ‘The Bobby Friction’ show multiple times. ‘Saawariya’ put the duo on the global map as emerging abstract Indian electronica artists.
Nobody is free of doubts and second-guesses. Tech Panda and Kenzani felt a similar way while experimenting with their music. “There were times when we felt as if we were pushing too many boundaries and floating into a different territory altogether. We wanted to be different but feared being irrelevant. It wasn’t a simple journey.”
These New Delhi based artists have released several hits, one such track is ‘Naani’. ‘Naani’ is a beautiful piece where they combine the elegant sounds of the sitar with energetic, punchy electronic sounds. ‘Naani’ grabbed the attention of listeners worldwide with its easy listening, uplifting energy.
After three years, they made a strong comeback in the summer of 2020 with some astonishing new tracks that went on to garner critical and commercial success in the independent music scene worldwide. Tracks like ‘Khoyo’, ‘Indian Monsoon’, and ‘Poetic Love’ effortlessly grabbed the attention of music lovers.
The duo enthusiastically elaborated on their plans saying, “Our sound and music are as new and unpredictable to us as it is to our audience. We are only getting started, and we have no idea what the future holds for us and our experiments with music. It is thrilling to be on this journey despite the minor setbacks and hardships.”