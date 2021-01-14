Techie-turned-Journalist takes the plunge with ‘Kathir News’, a platform which provides objective and fact based analysis of current events

‘Kathir News’ is the news portal that serves as the platform to discuss sustainable ideas and solutions,unfurling the untold news, aiming at busting the fake news and rhetorics with fact-checks and detailed analysis along with serving as a platform of discourse on Nationalistic ideology.
From writing articles, opinion pieces to organising events and debates to providing podcasts and interviews, the portal has everything that a current affairs freak looks for.
‘Kathir News’ is the brainchild of Suryah SG and Pradeep Gunasekaran, who wanted to create a media platform in Tamil Nadu to provide for an alternative viewpoint to those peddled by the mainstream Tamil media.
Pradeep Gunasekaran says, “Tamil Nadu Media is strongly backed by political parties always. So the News discourse used to be one-sided and based on unfounded rhetoric. Kathir News publish articles that are fact driven, rather than sentiment driven”
“The Portal is fundamentally an aspirational product and the website is where we collate news, because news gets old in print” Pradeep Gunasekaran says.
Pradeep was techie working before taking the plunge into digital media. In 2012, he started New Gen Tamizhan, a monthly Digital Magazine, along with his friend Suryah SG who is a lawyer and company secretary by profession. Back then they had only about 70-100 people who read the New Gen Tamizhanregularly which was stopped considering that it was not viable to turn it into a sustainable model.
Interestingly, this helped him analyse the online web news trend in Tamil Nadu, “I was writing for many news portals in 2016. Whenever I asked them why we don’t cover more positive fact driven content they would say the audience is not there, it is too small a market” he recollects
“The year 2014-15 saw the spurt of digital news publishers. English portals like Quint, Swarajya, The News Minute, The Wire, OpIndia came up in English during this time. There was a void in Tamil area. We formulated the idea in 2018. I found it difficult to balance the mainstream profession and Kathir News activities. Remember the days when I used to finish my office work and continue the Kathir News related work until midnight” he adds
“The entire journey was like a roller coaster ride. The team and I used to receive threatening and abusive calls when we expose the true fact of statements made by certain political parties. But still we managed to capture a set of audience. The news portal clocks 4 Million hits every month on average with several thousands of followers in all Social Media Platforms”, he says.
In the adventurous journey, they plan to host various Programmes like their Thirupumunai, Unmai enna, a series of videos presenting the true facts of current events. Alongside, they are launching an app. In February, they will be launching a Digital Magazine and by the mid of the year they plan to come up with series of talk show under “Kuralarangam”. Such methods, they believe, will help an ordinary person understand and explore the current events.
Pradeep Gunasekaran went on with his future plans, adding, “New verticals will include a ‘Kathir Glitz’, where we'll be doing more quality content on Cinema; and ‘Kathir Indic’, which explores and present the hidden treasure of Indian civilisation there by instilling the audience with the pride of our civilisation and culture”