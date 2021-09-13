Techno FAQ - From An E-magazine To Helping Businesses Grow Online

The digital world is growing rapidly. Anyone who wants to know more about it will need a reliable source of information for sure. Many e-magazine or blogs provide valuable information to their readers about computing and technology. Such an e-magazine is Techno FAQ.
Started with the sole purpose of helping people to have a better understanding of today’s technology, is now helping businesses to grow by providing digital services. After spending several years providing informatic values to their visitors, Techno FAQ has decided to provide digital services to help businesses grow online.
Now they are providing almost all kinds of digital services like web development, hosting, email service, VPN, animated ads, etc. So, how did this journey begin? Who decided to put in their hard work to make Techno FAQ and its services a reality? The founder of Techno FAQ is no other than Sunit Kumar Nandi. If you are in the digital marketing industry or were looking for digital services, then you must’ve heard of Sunit Nandi.
Yes, the same genius entrepreneur who founded Letter, a privacy-oriented email service that is also under Techno FAQ.
How it all started?
It all started in Sunit Nandi’s college life, in mid-2012. This is when he decided to give his tech community a website. Yes, Techno FAQ was a social media community of mostly students for 1 year before they decided to have an official website.
The community mostly consisted of students who were very interested in the new technologies of that time. “It was a self-sustaining social media community, helping each other to solve technical problems and spreading more knowledge about the computer technologies”, says Nandi.
After launching their official website, within few years Techno FAQ was generating enough revenue to let Sunit think of more innovative ideas to grow and help more and more readers. This is when he decided to acquire more e-magazines like Tekh Decoded and nixFAQ.
Unlike Techno FAQ, these blogs specialized in more specific branches of technology to help their reader have a better context of the information provided by the websites.
In the following years, Techno FAQ started providing different services like privacy-oriented email services, hosting, and more. On 21st December of 2020, Techno FAQ launched these two services, privacy-oriented email service Letter and Techno FAQ ZNC, an IRC bouncer hosting company that was earlier acquired by Techno FAQ.
Other services from Techno FAQ
Letter is an email service provider that values the privacy of user data and provides almost all necessary features to customize your platform for your need. Their interface is designed to be simple to use with all the features needed for businesses to make their email-related work easier.
Market by Techno FAQ is another website that provides everything you need to help your business grow online. Hosting, VPN, and all other services such as animated ads and business-grade email (Letter) services are available. All these services are helping countless businesses to grow and run smoothly on a daily basis.
Stay tuned for more exciting services from Techno FAQ.