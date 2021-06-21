Technological Challenges of O2O Transition of Physical Businesses

Retailers around the country are considering moving to offline-to-online (O2O) since the pandemic makes it harder to shift merchandise on the offline market. While such platforms had been expanding in India for some time, their client base was primarily limited to lifestyle vendors and small enterprises with no resources for e-commerce.
Confinement efforts introduced millions to the convenience of online purchasing. Moreover, they motivated seasoned online buyers to buy more, making the Indian e-commerce business one of the major winners of the pandemic.
O2O Expansion in India
O2O (Online-to-Offline) is a business model that moves customers from online interaction (through websites, mobile apps, and e-mails) to offline interactions (visit stores, talk to the retailer, and check the product). For the past few years, several conventional vendors have been using the O2O method to provide their online customers the benefits of offline purchasing.
To control the spread of the coronavirus, almost every country around the world implemented lockdowns. However, the scenario resulted in several limitations such as store hours, amount of individuals who could attend a social event, and social distancing, all of which continue to disturb regular enterprises.
Even Kirana stores and other vital businesses, such as medical stores and vegetable vendors, are now on Zomato and Swiggy, facilitating smooth O2O transactions. Even high-end furniture stores in prime locations have relocated their physical presence to a more cost-effective warehouse linked to a store and lead the client engagement and experience online.
Furthermore, Amazon launched a Local Stores program in India, a first for the corporation, introducing offline businesses.
Challenges for Physical Businesses
Many physical businesses opt for the O2O mode amidst pandemic; though some have achieved success, many have faced complications.
In the age of e-commerce, more and more people are opting for online shopping. But, on the other hand, customers who purchase online do not have access to the entity shop’s face-to-face service, and customers who buy offline do not have access to the unique online discount.
Customers are more inclined to spend a particular amount of money at a physical store than online. Because of their conventional consuming mindset, people in India would feel more at ease if they purchased in a physical store when they need to buy high-value items; this is especially true when they utilize commodities in the home.
Many enterprises fear this approach because O2O businesses cannot eliminate the disruption caused by these three factors; percent conversion, customer transaction, and passenger flow cost. O2O model is unable to improve delivery service and commodities experience and address the issue of user trust. It also requires a high level of line strength and localization.
Despite their best intentions and glamour, e-commerce websites cannot provide their customers with a touch-and-feel experience. There are numerous complaints about it regularly, including; wrong delivery, defective delivery, refund against delivery and delay in delivery. Also, trust issues, lack of instant satisfaction, and a long wait for delivery are most commonly heard from the customers in India.
Future of the Business
Consumers in India are getting more digitally savvy as the internet spreads rapidly. Retailers are now aware of the benefits of the internet in terms of increased sales and productivity.
The Indian online grocery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57 percent, from $ 1.9 billion in 2019 to $ 18.22 billion in 2024. In the last quarter of 2020, India’s e-commerce orders volume grew by 36 percent, with the personal care, beauty, and wellness (PCB&W) market benefiting the most.
O2O is undoubtedly the way of the future for the retail industry. Still, it will necessitate creating and managing consumer-facing digital infrastructure, managing local promotion online, and integrating unified payment and delivery mechanisms.