Technology is constantly evolving, there are changes that necessitate upgradation and subsequent upskilling – Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO and Founder, iNeuron.ai

As iNeuron acquire Hitesh Chaudhary’s Learn Code Online, Sudhanshu Kumar speaks about his plans for the edtech company.
Mr. Sudanshu Kumar, CEO and chief AI engineer, have over a decade of experience addressing tough business problems with Statistical Modeling, Data Processing, Data Mining, and Machine Learning. And, have worked with some of the industry's biggest issue solvers, including E&Y and others.
Q. With the return to normalcy do you think that online learning will still be a part of our systems rather than the emergency control that spurred its expansion during the pandemic?
Ans. More than a few worldwide developments have occurred in the previous few years, and while we are in a state of upheaval, it is vital that education continues unaffected. Smart learning programs have been developed or are being developed in countries such as Singapore, Australia, Finland, the United States, and, most recently, the United Arab Emirates, to make curriculums flexible, interactive, and collaborative. With the system increasingly emphasizing on critical thinking, decision-making, multidisciplinary knowledge, and upskilling, online learning is here to stay. When iNeuron first started out, we worked in both segments, and now that we`ve returned to normalcy, we've started planning programs offline again, but it's unquestionable that online education dominates in terms of ease and flexibility. Digital classrooms, hybrid learning, and self-paced practises are all on the rise. It's no longer a question of either/or; it's a question of making education affordable and accessible to all sectors of the economy, and the internet is that bridge that connects the dots and gives everyone a fair shot.
Q. What are your thoughts on this trend of increased demand for data analytics roles and a surge in transitions to the data science field and what according to you are the challenges associated with this?
Ans. Both of iNeuron's founders have substantial data science and data engineering experience. Before establishing iNeuron, we had worked with some of the greatest names in the industry, including Wipro, Deloitte, Panasonic, and EY. Even as educators, we are always evaluating and implementing developments in this field. There's no arguing that data is being utilised to create massive changes across a wide range of industries. According to recent study, the demand for data analytics jobs is expected to grow by 23% in 2022. Because of the industry's potential, pay, and ease of working remotely or from home, many individuals with non-technical backgrounds are exploring a change. Investment and guidance, on the other hand, are stumbling barriers.
Data science courses have always been incredibly expensive for capable individuals and enthusiasts who want to study. To acquire a job in data analytics, you don't need a full-time degree anymore. However, learning the relevant skills requires a structured approach, and project-based courses are your best shot. This is where we complete the puzzle by ensuring that these students can master the fundamentals and offering them with the necessary mentorship, certifications, and career counselling at a affordable subscription fee.
Q. Please elaborate for anyone hearing about this for the first time that iNeuron describes itself as the ‘OTT of education’, and your motto is ‘to build together’.
Ans. Netflix has a large library of content that you access at any time. In the sphere of EdTech, iNeuron is not dissimilar. We have over 230 courses available across all technologies, including state of the art projects in emerging technology like data science, blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, and commercial drones. Consider all of the characteristics that contribute to OTT's success: creating disruption through technology, flexibility, variety of options, original content strategy, personalised and enhanced user experience, and affordability. We tick all of those boxes plus a lot more. When we say 'build together,' we mean that, because Sudhanshu and Krish aren't the sole iNeuron founders, anybody who raises a demand is a collaborator.
Because technology is constantly evolving, there are changes that necessitate upgradation and subsequent upskilling. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where every new course is available, and if there’s anything that isn't, we ask our users to submit a demand, which we will try to fulfil within a few months.From new courses, evaluations to suggestions- just raise a demand. Our customers are not just end-users but founders in their own right.
Q. What has been the growth trajectory and what are the most recent efforts?
Ans. Aside from the online courses; placement assistance and a revolutionary job portal have enhanced the platform’s reputation. In December, we launched One Neuron and Kids Neuron, an entire university for Rs 7080 with lifetime access. We have a deep learning academy and innovation labs, and we secured funding from the S Chand Group and the Mukesh Sharma Family Trust. We have start-up incubation facility in Bangalore, which we hope to expand to Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Noida. This will help start-ups by providing the team and ecosystem they require for their go-to-market strategy, and it will be our way of contributing to Startup India.
We acquired Learn Code Online in April;connecting us to their 4.5 million subscribers and allowing us to welcome the YouTube influencer, Hitesh Chaudhary himself as our CTO. We look forward to collaborating and envision robust growth ahead.