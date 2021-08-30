Tejas Dhoke, an influencer and ace dancer creating fun music choreography to promote fitness

Tejas Dhoke being a media influencer and an empowering choreographer, with 488K followers on his account and 65K on his dance handle, is bringing up a community of 5.4 Million subscribers (as of Aug 2021) on the Youtube channel dance fit conducting free dance sessions and tutorials with an effortless and selfless act of teaching.
He commenced his YouTube channel to promote fitness through dance and with passing time he has started to curate fun dance and music videos collaborating with big names as Nora Fatehi, Vani Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar, Moni Roy, and others with the motive of inculcating the value of fitness in the young generation giving them a fun alternative to heavily equipped exercising videos.
His videos are leisurely pleasing to watch, energetic, and make you groove and get on your toes to dance along.
For him, fitness and health is the most important addressing topic that concerns his priorities. His tutorials are free of charge, easy to follow, and have a different approach to mainstream aerobics.
He loves doing what he does, only at the age of 21 he has accomplished many milestones from his bucket list but this never stopped him from wanting more and doing something for the masses.
He believes in determination and consistency with the passion to generate creative, original, twirling content yet standing out from others and whirl along. He is a humble artist that observes and adapts from his ambiance around.
Since dance is still an unrecognized art form and not yet considered a source of stability, he wants to change that mindset of people by fostering modest content creation and modest dance culture. He believes that if a small-town boy like him can make a change and impact on the world, he wants that no unhindered talent goes unrecognized.