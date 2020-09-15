Telling a romantic tale of Banarasi Sarees : Karagiri

Karagiri, a Pune based top-saree selling brand,launches an exclusive range of Handloom Banarasi Sarees, this festive season. The brand aims to support the Indian Handloom Industry, and has been making efforts to support the weavers nation-wide since a decade.
The saree weaving is a cottage industry with lakhs of weavers associated directly or indirectly with the Handloom Silk industry of Varanasi encompassing Gorakhpur, Chandouli, Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Azamgarh districts.Thus an increase in the sales of these sarees makes a way of income for these weavers.
Banarasi Sarees available at Karagiri are designed and woven intricately, deep-rooted in culture and focused to bring forward the aura of a woman who wishes to celebrate her inner-beauty.
With an eclectic range of more than 5000 sarees, the brand has been a popular choice for Designer Banarasi, Fusion Banarasi and Silk Banarasi. Apart from these the main Four categories of sarees available are - Pure Silk, Organza with Zari and Silk, Shattir and Georgette. Banarasi saree was encouraged by the Mughals, and has a complete history behind it, which makes these sarees much valuable and deep-rooted in heritage.
According to Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder, Karagiri “A Banarasi Saree is a prized-possession in a Woman’s Wardrobe, designed with Gold or Silver brocade on a finest-quality-silk and weaved with Zari work, these sarees have been the current favorite of the customers. Banarasi Saree has been a favourite for saree connoisseurs worldwide. The demand of these sarees often upsurges during the festive and wedding season,”
She further reiterates, “We have such vast varieties of the sarees that we even have Korean Silk Blend available for a Banarasi Saree. Lately, actress Mugdha Godse has purchased a Banarasi Saree from us and she looked completely ravishing in the collection,”
Traditional Banarasi Saree has its own grace, beautifully woven sari to accentuate the elegance of this saree is just amazing. Most importantly, a Banarasi Saree can suit any occasion.