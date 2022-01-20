Temba Baavuma Shares His Vision of Restoring South Africa to Its Former Glory

Temba Bavuma, the current South African white-ball captain, talks about his recent captaincy appointment and his view on the India vs South Africa ODI series.
It has not been that long since Captain Cool Faf du Plessis stepped down from his captaincy, and the reigns passed over to Quinton de Kock. De Kock's short-term Test captaincy ended in March, and out of the blue, Temba Bavuma became the Proteas’ skipper for T20 and 50 overs series. It has not been an easy journey for Bavuma since he took over the reins of the limited-over series.
The South African team was not a favourite in cricket betting during the T20 World Cup. Speaking about his appointment, Bavuma says, “It wasn’t something that I was expecting. There was obviously anxiety and fear as to how I was going to take the team forward to new heights. The journey is still young with the white-ball teams, I must say. But I’ve enjoyed it so far.”
Bavuma’s captaincy appointment was history in making as he is the first-ever South African skipper who is a man of colour. However, there was no mystery to his appointment. Bavuma has great experience in the limited-over series setup and is very close to his team members.
Speaking about his connection with his teammates, he says, “I was fortunate in that most of the guys, especially the senior guys, I’ve played with from school level.”
He also explained how his connections with former cricket legends like JP Duminy helped him. He says, “JP Duminy was in the T20 management camp and he added to the brains of the team. He has a great brain and I bounced ideas off him.”
Bavuma’s captaincy trajectory is definitely heading in a positive direction. Improvement for the Proteas is visible, especially the T20 series. South Africa has started on the path of success, showcasing their performance against the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Ireland during the T20 World Cup.
However, finding the right balance to manage captaincy and score runs was a bit intense for the cricketer in the early stages. Despite scoring single-figure runs in the five innings against Ireland and West Indies, the cricketer managed to score 91 runs with an average of 30 in the middle-order of the World Cup series.
The cricketer also explained a few secrets to successfully managing and playing the game. “I take a lot of inspiration from Hashim Amla. When he first came into the system he wasn’t considered a classic T20 player but he was able to adapt his game,” explains the cricketer.
The focus is currently on the white-ball series against India. Bavuma says, “We’re desperate to build on that Test series win because India has generally had the better of us in recent years. They’ve got some of the best players on the planet who are likely to go well in all conditions."
“We understand the cricketing rivalry between the sides. These are series you want to be involved in and opponents you want to test yourselves against."
“We want to continue the journey towards being considered among the world’s best again.”
Bavuma’s captaincy progress is visible, and hopefully, the series will offer the Proteas a chance to restore their former glory.
Temba Baavuma Shares His Vision of Restoring South Africa to Its Former Glory
Temba Bavuma, the current South African white-ball captain, talks about his recent captaincy appointment and his view on the India vs South Africa ODI series.