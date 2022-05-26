Term Insurance or ULIP - How to choose the right plan for yourself?

A lot of what happens in your future depends on your decisions today. This is especially true when it comes to Financial Planning. Therefore, you need to carefully choose and build a financial portfolio to have a secure and comfortable life. Two products that are often listed as a must-have for your portfolio are ULIPs and Term Insurance. Both have their advantages and can bring a lot of financial value to your life, but deciding between them requires a nuanced understanding of their features and clarity about your needs. Only then you can choose the right product for your portfolio.
Let us go through a detailed comparison and understand what these products are, the difference between them and why you would want to choose one over the other or choose both!
What is a Term Insurance?
As the name suggests, Term Insurance is a type of life insurance that covers the Policyholder for a predetermined time period. Accordingly, the nominees are entitled to the sum assured in case of the Policyholder's untimely demise during the coverage period.
Depending on whether it has the return of premium benefits, Policyholder can be entitled to a payout at maturity. If it is a pure Term Plan, there are no survival benefits. The monthly premium to be paid depends on factors such as your age and the state of your health.
Responding to the current times, companies like Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance offer term insurance plans that cover Covid-19 related claims as well.
What is a ULIP?
A ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) is a combination of life insurance and investment plans. It provides life cover to the Policyholder while investing the corpus money systematically in financial instruments of your choice. ULIPs are a popular investment choice for those looking for long term gains.
The premiums on ULIPs are relatively higher but justified when the benefits and services are considered. A portion of the premium provides life coverage to the insured. Like a term plan, the nominees/beneficiaries are entitled to a sum assured in case of the Policyholder's untimely demise.
The premium's remaining portion is invested in Equity and Debt depending on the risk appetite of the Policyholder. Plans like Wealth Secure+ by Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance give you the flexibility to choose from 7 funds to invest in. Such flexibility makes ULIPs a highly desirable product to add to your portfolio.
What are the differences between Term Insurance and ULIP?
Let us break down the differences between the two into four categories:
1. Purpose:
As we can deduce from their descriptions, Term Insurance and ULIP serve two different purposes. By understanding that, we can decide who the ideal customers for these instruments are.
A Term Insurance is mainly for the breadwinner of the house but is not necessarily limited to that. It is ideal for anyone looking to make sure that their family's future is financially secured in their absence.
A ULIP, however, is not just a life insurance plan but also an investment plan. So it is ideal for someone looking to grow their corpus with time in addition to having a life cover.
Term insurance is highly secure as there is no element of Investments and no dependence on Markets. In contrast, ULIPs are linked to markets and carry an amount of risk, but with the promise of higher gains versus no gains in Term Insurance.
2. Duration:
For Term Insurance, the period is decided by the Policyholder. It is usually recommended to see how long the family members would be dependent and then set the term.
ULIPs can be both short and long term investments which requires5-15 years to give the desired returns. There is a lock-in period of 5 years post which you can also start partially withdrawing from your corpus. Features like Systematic Withdrawals can give you retirement benefits as well.
3. Benefits:
Term Insurance has the benefit of a higher sum assured than a ULIP. Additionally, it must be noted that there is no monetary benefit unless there is a return of premium cover. The insurance pays out only in case of the Policyholder's untimely demise during coverage. Term Insurance is an essential tool for the financial security of your family.
ULIPs, on the other hand, payout on maturity as well as during the coverage period through withdrawal plans. Moreover, since an element of investments is also present, the monetary benefits are subject to market conditions and the types of funds in which the corpus is invested. For these reasons, ULIPs are excellent tools for wealth creation
Both Term Insurance and ULIP give tax benefits in exemptions up to 1,50,000 rupees under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
4. Cost:
When it comes to the cost of these instruments, Term Insurance costs less than ULIP simply because the number of services involved in a ULIP is higher. In addition, there are several payment options available for both, and the payment tenures are also flexible.
Since both products justify their premiums, it is up to the customer to decide which plan fits the best into their budget.
Conclusion: Which one should you choose?
Well, it is very simple and straightforward. Both Term Insurance and ULIP are essential tools in your financial arsenal with very different benefits. However, both come at different costs and require different levels of attention on the Policyholder's part.
A Term Insurance is desirable for anyone with a dependent family, whereas ULIPs are the correct choice for individuals and families alike. However, many people opt for both and reap the entire gamut of financial benefits.
To know more about which one should you go with, it is recommended to consult with financial advisors or insurance providers to understand which product best fits your specific needs and circumstances.