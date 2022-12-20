Testoprime-vs-Testogen Review- what is better Testoprime or Testogen

As there are hundreds of testosterone boosters available on the marketplace, it can be difficult to find an effective one. Luckily, we have some potent formulas like those of Testoprime and Testogen. Yet, you should only go with one supplement per day to prevent overdoses.
So, how do you know which one to choose? Let's do a comprehensive Testoprime-vs-Testogen comparison and find out the better one for your overall wellness. In this write-up, we will compare the two supplements based on their brand value, ingredients, user reviews, effectiveness, and side effects.
So without further ado, let's dive right in.
Testoprime-vs-Testogen: Brand Review
Like any reputable and trustworthy brand, both these supplements are sold on their dedicated websites. Let's check out how's the reputation of both brands and what people are saying about them on various reliable brand-reviewing websites.
A UK-based company Wolfson Brands Limited is the manufacturer and main supplier of Testoprime. The company is a reliable name in the supplement industry for more than ten years now. In fact, it's one of the leading brands, thanks to its numerous best-selling products.
What makes the Testoprime brand so great is that the manufacturers have a capable team of researchers who put their best efforts to create potent formulas. The team uses reliable scientific data to choose the ingredients and collects them from natural sources only.
Also, the company's manufacturing facilities are FDA-approved and its products are produced strictly following the GMA guidelines. Overall, if you want to know whether Testoprime is a scam or legit; we would say it's a legit product coming from a reputed supplement-manufacturing brand.
When it comes to brand value and experience, Testogen is somewhat behind Testoprime. It was marketed only eight years ago and not many supplements are available from the brand. However, Testogen is still widely popular among health enthusiasts and the supplement is shipped in more than 134 countries on popular demand.
According to the Testogen official website, the company manufactures its products in the USA and UK. The facilities are FDA-approved and they follow the common health guidelines imposed by the country law. Hence, we can expect the supplement to be safe to consume.
- Verdict
In our opinion, Testoprime is a more reliable brand than Testogen. It has proper certification, a team of experts, a brand reputation, and most importantly, experience.
Testoprime-vs-Testogen: Ingredients
As the effectiveness of a supplement fully depends on its ingredients, it's important to check out the included compounds and dosage before you choose a supplement. Testoprime includes 12 ingredients in its formula whereas Testogen has 11 ingredients.
All the ingredients of both these supplements are collected from natural sources and they share 7 common ingredients. Let's check them out.
The Common Ingredients
- D-Aspartic Acid (DAA)
This compound is an amino acid found in various natural sources. Different studies have suggested that it can trigger your body to release more Luteinizing Hormone (LH) which eventually promotes the secretion of testosterone in the blood. Besides, the compound might increase the strength of your muscles allowing them to bulk up faster.
As for dosage, Testogen contains 2352mg of DAA which is more than any other supplements available on the market today. On the other hand, Testoprime contains 2000mg of DAA which is also effective to boost testosterone levels.
So, in this case, you can expect better results with Testogen.
- Fenugreek
Traditionally used to treat sexual issues, Fenugreek is a common ingredient of many testosterone boosters including Testoprime and Testogen. The component is known to increase libido, stamina, and metabolism.
However, the research results regarding the effectiveness of Fenugreek are mixed. It was found that only a small amount of Fenugreek won't do much for your physical and sexual health. Therefore, we need to check the amounts first.
Testogen contains only 40mg of Fenugreek extract which might not have a great impact on your body. Testoprime is definitely a winner here as it contains a huge 800mg of Fenugreek extract which is more likely to deliver the mentioned benefits.
- Panax Ginseng
A potent antioxidant, Panax ginseng is a great addition to testosterone boosters as it effectively increases energy, stamina, and sex drive. It also helps your body fight the symptoms of fatigue.
Testoprime contains 8000mg of this compound to keep you energized all day long. As for Testogen, it only includes 80mg of Panax ginseng extract.
- Zinc
With age, the testosterone in your body tends to convert into estrogen. Hence, your manly features grow weaker. Zinc is known to prevent the conversion of testosterone so that you get back your youthful energy.
The amount of zinc is about 40mg in Testoprime and 10mg in Testogen.
- Bioperine
The black pepper extract Bioperine works as a thermogenic agent and converts your fat cells into calories. Hence, this component is used in many weight loss supplements. It also increases the bioavailability of nutrients so that your body absorbs them better and faster.
Testoprime and Testogen contain an almost similar amount of Bioperine which is around 5-6 mg.
- Vitamins B6 and D
As we all know, our bodies require vitamins to maintain wellness. Vitamins B6 and D are particularly used in supplements to boost testosterone levels, energy, and metabolism. They also have anti-aging effects and the ability to improve our mental health.
Here, Testogen is clearly a winner with 20mg of vitamin B6 and 50 mcg of vitamin D. As for Testoprime, it includes only 5.6mg of vitamin B6 and 25.58 mcg of vitamin D.
The Unique Ingredients of Testoprime
- KSM 66® Ashwagandha Extract
It's the purest and most effective form of Ashwagandha with clinically-proven benefits. Numerous studies have shown that Ashwagandha supports testosterone to boost energy levels, develop lean muscles, and improve digestion, and cognitive functions.
Therefore, you can expect a great energy boost and better brain function after taking Testoprime pills.
- Green Tea Extract
Typically used for better weight loss results, green tea extract has numerous benefits. It helps you curb appetite and burn fat cells from difficult areas of your body. The epigallocatechin gallate compounds (EGCG) of green extract prevent testosterone breakdown.
As a result, your body has more free testosterone and lesser DHT.
- Pomegranate Extract
It contains polyphenol antioxidants that deliver powerful blood flow to your muscles and sexual organs. As a result, you can develop muscle bulk easily and your sex drive will increase. Besides, it prevents fatigue allowing you to hit the gym even after a long tiring day.
- Garlic Extract
Various studies have shown the positive effects of garlic on your sexual health. This ingredient is widely used in various parts of the world to increase testosterone levels and cure sexual conditions like erectile dysfunction and low libido.
- Vitamin B5
According to research data, vitamin B5 is great for losing weight as it converts your fat cells into energy. It might also help with low-T levels and improve your metabolism.
The Unique Ingredients of Testogen
- Boron
As the benefits of Boron are numerous, it’s a very common ingredient of many expensive and effective testosterone boosters. It lowers the amount of estrogen in males so that testosterone can function optimally. It's also used to increase bone density and promote muscle growth.
- Magnesium
If you take 400mg of magnesium every day, it can increase testosterone levels in your bloodstream. It's particularly useful for those who are interested in bodybuilding. However, magnesium works best with a healthy diet and regular workouts.
- Neetle Leaf Extract
This ingredient is typically used to fight the effects of aging in men. It will improve your libido, decrease recovery time, and prevent muscle and joint pain after your heavy workout sessions.
- Vitamin K1
While every other ingredient directly increases testosterone, vitamin K1 works differently. We have already mentioned how vitamin D helps with low-T issues and promotes muscle growth and bone density. Vitamin K1 allows your body to easily absorb vitamin D to ensure that you can enjoy all its benefits.
- Verdict
So, after judging the ingredients, we can say that Testoprime is a better choice if you want to improve your overall health condition. It contains natural ingredients in higher amounts. Also, all the compounds included in its formula have clinically proven benefits.
Testoprime-vs-Testogen: Side Effects
Both these supplements are formulated from natural sources and manufactured in FDA-approved facilities. So, you are less likely to experience any major side effects. However, some ingredients like black pepper extract, Panax ginseng, neetle leaf extract, etc., might have some allergic effects on some consumers.
Therefore, you should always check the ingredients list to find out which one suits your body better.
Testoprime-vs-Testogen: User Reviews
Do you want to know whether a product is effective or not? Going through user reviews is the best way to find it. Here's an overview of consumer ratings and reviews for each supplement.
On its official website, Testoprime has some testimonials from its satisfied users. However, there are no negative feedbacks which simply means the reviews on the site aren't reliable.
So, we checked out the reviews on TrustPilot and the results were satisfying. Around 526 people gave their opinion on Testoprime and 48% of people gave it a 5-star rating. Many users have expressed how Testoprime changed their lives only within 3 months of use.
There is negative feedback as well stating that the supplement does absolutely nothing. Altogether, the rating for Testoprime is 3.5 out of 5. What we liked though, the Testoprime team gave attention to all the negative comments and tried to give a proper solution for the customer.
Unfortunately, the consumer feedbacks on Testogen aren't very impressive. You can check out the positive reviews posted with pictures on their website although we can't say how authentic the feedbacks are. The brand isn't reviewed by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) site and that's a huge red flag.
On TrustPilot, only 8 reviews are available for Testogen and most of them are complaints about bad customer service.
- Verdict
We must give the crown to Testoprime here as it's more popular among the users with numerous positive reviews.
Testoprime-vs-Testogen: Pricing
The prices for each bottle of Testoprime and Testogen start at $59.99 which is reasonable considering the ingredients and benefits. You get 120 capsules in one bottle and the recommended dosage for both supplements is 4 capsules per day before breakfast.
If you buy more than one supplement, you'll get huge discounts and some free bottles and gifts from the manufacturer. This way, you can save some bucks and get a free supply for one or two months.
Here it's worth mentioning that Testoprime comes with three free gifts. Both Testogen and Testoprime offer free shipping worldwide and only safe payment methods are accepted on their websites to keep the transaction secure.
Testoprime-vs-Testogen: Guarantee and Customer Services
According to the website, Testoprime offers a 100% lifetime guarantee for every order. You don’t have to show any cause or answer any questions to return the product. However, some customer reviews revealed that returning the product can be difficult if you live outside the USA and UK.
As for customer responses, the Testoprime team delivers the best services for their customers. The authority quickly responds to your emails and tries to solve any issue as soon as possible.
On the other hand, Testogen offers a no question asked, 100-day money-back guarantee, and free shipping. However, according to the reviews, claiming the money-back guarantee is a big hassle and the authority doesn’t respond to user feedback and emails.
Final Verdict
So that was all on Testoprime-vs-Testogen. Now it's time to give our final verdict. Judging by all the important aspects, we can conclude that Testoprime is a better choice than Testogen. It includes more effective ingredients in greater amounts. The company is trustworthy and offers great services for every consumer.
Finally, the customer reviews on reliable sites are also positive for this supplement. So, if you want to boost your testosterone levels naturally, Testoprime will be a great choice.
Disclaimer:
