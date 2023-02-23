Testosterone Propionate: The Ultimate Guide

Propionate is an incredibly fast-acting Testosterone ester that is found in various products, including Testoviron(r). Testosterone propionate is able to provide amazing gains in the initial phases of an exercise. Although it's fast in its release but it's not the fastest version of Testosterone as Suspension is more effective in this respect.
Since Propionate is quickly absorbed it is necessary to inject frequently to maintain the highest testosterone levels ( 1). Therefore, it is recommended that you inject every two days. Testosterone Propionate injections can be painful for a lot of users, often creating a soreness or having to walk (after injecting into your leg).
One of the myths regarding Testosterone Propionate that is a myth is that it's expensive. This is due to the fact that the cost for a bottle is usually less in comparison to others Testosterone products. But, Propionate is dosed at 100 mg/ml. Other Testosterone esters like Cypionate or Enanthate are dosed at 250 mg/ml.
Therefore it is the case that Propionate costs $50 and Enanthate at $100, Propionate could be 50 percent more costly.
Testosterone Propionate Benefits
The main benefits of Testosterone Propionate are generally identical to those of alternative Testosterone ester.
So, users could gain around 20lbs of muscle (combined with a fat loss) When using Testosterone at first.
Strength can also increase rapidly in the initial weeks, and then gradually growing until the end to your period.
The primary difference between Propionate and Propionate is that the results take place at the beginning of a cycle, as opposed with slower ester (such such as Cypionate and Enanthate) which take longer to begin to take effect.
But, the final result will be similar regardless of the Testosterone isr you choose to take, since they're all the same substance (they have different peak dates).
Testosterone Propionate Side Effects
The common side effects that come with Testosterone are also present to Propionate like:
- High cholesterol
- Blood pressure increases
- Gynecomastia risk
- Acne or oily skin
- Hair loss
- The suppression of testosterone
LDL cholesterol levels are rising and HDL levels decreasing is a common occurrence for any steroid, However, it's important to note that Testosterone is among the most non-harmful steroids negatively impacting cholesterol. Therefore, blood pressure is likely to increase, but only in moderate doses for long enough periods of time, this is usually doable.
Bodybuilders can also supplement their diet with fish oil to reduce BP by taking 4 grams a day for the duration of an entire period ( 2).
Testosterone can be estrogenic, which means it is a cause of bloating, water retention or the possibility of gynecomastia can be all there.
Despite Testosterone causes some loss of fat (due due to its androgenic character stimulating lipolysis) however, it is usually utilized to aid in increasing the size of. So, a lot of users are not sceptical about a temporary "smooth" or watery look.
An SERM (such as Nolvadex) could be prescribed to lower the risk of developing gynecomastia. AI's (anti-aromatase inhibitors) are not recommended since inhibiting estrogen may increase blood pressure and cholesterol because estrogen's positive impact upon HDL cholesterol.
Acne and oily skin is possible for some people ( 3) as a result of testosterone's strong androgenic qualities (causing an increase in sebum production).
Hair is thinning on the scalp or receding, is a possibility due to increased DHT levels.
After a cycle, as DHT is reduced the your hair could get thicker; however, the it is not likely to happen for long-term, regular steroid users.
It's a bit ironic that when taking Testosterone the natural testosterone decreases. This is actually the truth (as is the of all anabolic steroids). The reason for this is the body's ability to detect exogenous testosterone as well as the total levels rising to a high level and the body stopping the natural production (to ensure that homeostasis is maintained).
Therefore, after the cycle is over, users are left with a reduced endogenous testosterone which requires an effective PCT to help bring testosterone back to normal levels. A good PCT is able to bring back hormone functions in about four weeks. Without the help of a PCT or a PCT, low testosterone levels may persist for a number of years ( 4).
Testosterone Propionate Cycle
Testosterone Propionate is available in bottles that contain 1ml/100mg of the drug.
Beginning Cycle
100mg daily for 8 weeks.
Note Testosterone Propionate generally isn't recommended for newcomers because of the pain injections (and needing to be often administered).
Intermediate Cycle
150 mg every day up to 8 weeks.
Advanced Cycle
200mg once a day over 8 to 10 weeks.
Other supplements:
- Oil from fish (4g/day)
- Nolvadex (20-40mg day)
Note Advanced users and intermediate users of steroids might consider stacking Testosterone Propionate in combination with other substances to get the best outcomes, but it isn't recommended for those who are just beginning (due to the additional adverse consequences).
Testosterone Propionate Results
A single Testosterone Cycle will result in the improvements mentioned above with regard to the size of muscles and fat loss.
People who adhere to the beginner cycle procedure (above) are likely to experience the same transformation.
Testosterone Propionate Vs Testosterone Suspension
Testosterone Suspension can be described as pure testosterone (no isomer) This makes it very fast-acting.
One advantage is that Testosterone Suspension will give faster effects than propionate.
The downside is that it requires frequent injections (2x daily) in order to keep the serum testosterone elevated. This is higher than propionate's dose of 2x per week.
Testosterone Suspension (similar to Propionate can be uncomfortable to inject.
The only instance in which Testosterone Suspension could be beneficial is prior to a sporting event in which it is cleared of the system in a short time.
In this instance, for example, someone could take a test for drugs on a particular date and if they took Suspension they might have to discontinue the use just a few days prior to the test and still not be positive. This is due to the fact that the detection period for Test Suspension is between 1-2 days and has a an average half-life of 24 hours.
However, Testosterone Propionate , for instance is detectable for 2 weeks or more therefore you won't be able to test this prior to the time of event (if it is being tested).
Apart from for competition and wanting to get it out from your system as quickly as possible Bodybuilders generally don't need Testosterone Suspension since there's no reason to inject two times a day (when you can inject only once per week).
Testosterone Propionate vs Testosterone Undecanoate
Undecanoate is an oral formulation of Testosterone Also known as the product's name -Undecanoate, also known as Andriol also known as Testocaps.
Therefore it is a good option for those looking to reap the advantages of Testosterone but do not want to inject it Undecanoate could be the perfect alternative.
Testosterone Undecanoate also has a quick-acting, with testosterone levels reaching their peak around 5 hours after the first dose.
Although it is an oral medication, Undecanoate isn't liver toxic as it is absorbed through the lymphatic pathway.
The main benefit of using Testosterone Propionate is that it's much less expensive than Undecanoate. Andriol being among the most costly steroids available on the market.
Testosterone Propionate vs Enanthate & Cypionate
Testosterone Enanthate along with Cypionate are identical esters in a variety of ways. Both are slow-acting, therefore injections should only be administered once every 4 to 5 days (compared to once every two days in propionate).
Due to Cypionate's and Enanthate's slow nature, the results won't be as quick as Propionate.
But, Enanthate and Cypionate are well-known to be comfortable injections, with patients having less soreness and irritation.
Additionally, Enanthate/Cypionate are more affordable esters than Propionate in the long term.
A bottle of propionate may be cheaper; however, it's dosed at 100mg per 1ml, compared to 250mg per 1ml (for Enanthate/Cypionate).
Therefore, when you calculate the cost per milliliter Propionate is a lot more costly.
Cypionate as well as Enanthate continue to be the top well-known esters due to good reasons, since they provide the same effects as Propionate, but are less expensive and require less effort.
Summary
Testosterone Propionate should not be an ester recommended because it is priced high and frequently painful to inject.
In the right circumstances, people can choose Propionate if they require it to be removed of their system fast.
