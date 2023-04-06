Tezos and Big Eyes Coin Are Closing in on Profitable Rewards

The idea of cryptocurrency was not met with open arms. Instead, many were skeptical, and others disregarded it with disdain. However, cryptocurrency was built on solid principles that stood the test of time. Within a couple of years, the crypto industry boomed, and the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies began. The crypto industry is dedicated to using modern technology to solve the issues that besiege several industries. The current success is further proof that widespread adoption of cryptocurrency is necessary. The presence of crypto assets has had a positive effect on several industries and even the global economy as a whole.
Cryptocurrency has replaced a number of businesses and organizations. It has also provided a better way of operating and improving. In addition, cryptocurrencies and blockchains have proven to be wise investments, especially for individuals and businesses that were previously uninterested in the subject. With the global impact the crypto industry is having, it is only prudent that investors and companies also get involved. With the fast rate of adoption, those who do not join in at the early stage will soon find out they are left behind in the coming days. Some of the crypto assets that every investor should look into when starting out with cryptocurrencies are Tezos (XTZ) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Tezos (XTZ): A Decentralized and Future-Proof Smart Contract Platform with Active User Participation
As a future-proof smart contract, Tezos (XTZ) provides support that web three developers need to build beneficial infrastructures that can remain useful for many years to come. The Tezos (XTZ) platform is a decentralized protocol that makes use of the Delegated proof of stake consensus. This consensus method is chosen because it helps to keep the platform safe, secure, and efficient. Tezos XTZ is specially designed to resist hard forks and to also promote easy interaction between users without having to use an intermediary.
The blockchain platform also makes use of a DAO, and it allows its holders to take part in governance and decision-making processes. Crypto users who are Tezos (XTZ) time holders have the right to vote, and the more tokens a holder has, the more rights he has to enforce decisions on the platform. Crypto users are able to increase their Tezos (XTZ) tokens through a process known as staking. The Tezos (XTZ) staking mechanism allows users to enjoy the financial incentives that abound within the platform and compels them to contribute to the DAO. The crypto asset is set to widen its reach in the crypto industry and increase its value.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) : A Meow-nificent Success Story in the Making
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a unique crypto asset that is determined to set itself apart from the rest in the crypto market. Although it is a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) chose to forego the usual dog theme and chose a cat as its mascot instead. The crypto asset is built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, and it makes use of the proof of stake (PoS) network to validate its transactions. The proof of stake consensus allows Big Eyes (BIG) to operate in an eco-friendly manner. The crypto asset might still be in its presale stages, but it has already won the hearts of thousands of investors and traders. The coin has raised well over 32million dollars in the few months it has been released on the crypto market. It seems it is only a matter of time before the coin reaches its goal of 50 million dollars. While nothing is set in stone with the crypto market, its popularity, and unprecedented success all point out that the goal will soon be reached. As the coin grows momentum daily, analysts expect the coin to reach its goal much sooner than expected.
