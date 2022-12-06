THAP provides a One-stop Solution for Mental Health Management for Indians

As people around the globe are becoming more and more aware of their mental health care, the demand for therapy and other mental health care tools is also gradually increasing. However, mental health management resources are still not easily accessible to the general population, especially in a populous country like India. The Happiness Project, popularly known as THAP, is a one-of-its-kind initiative that brings all sorts of mental health management tools and resources under one roof at an affordable price.
Despite wanting to get help from a professional, people often drop out because of the unavailability of any professional mental healthcare services around them. For example, for an Indian living in a tier 2 or tier 3 city, it becomes unfeasible to get professional help easily. On top of that, not many people can afford those services as mental health care services are often out of the reach of an average Indian. The expenses add up if they have to travel to a new city just to attend a session. In this scenario, THAP is an Indian mental healthcare app that seeks to democratize mental healthcare resources and tools in India.
Two individuals Natasha Sagar (CEO and Co-founder) and Tintisha Sagar (COO and Co-founder) laid the foundation of THAP to address the issue of deteriorating mental health in Indians. While many Indians today see therapy as an effective tool for maintaining their mental wellness, not everyone can afford or access therapy sessions. With the THAP app, people can get all the mental healthcare resources in one place at a pocket-friendly price.
At THAP, users get an opportunity to schedule online therapy sessions with qualified therapists listed on its platform. Users can choose therapists based on their specific needs and attend therapy sessions discretely from the comfort of their homes. It also includes daily mental wellness workouts in the form of modules and activities that encourage self-discovery and mindfulness. THAP also provides users with the tools required for healthy emotional regulation.
Natasha Sagar says, “It often gets unrealistic for people to visit multiple platforms to access mental health care tools and resources easily and affordably. However, the need for mental health care services will only increase in the coming times. At THAP, our focus is on creating a digital mental health management ecosystem where people can privately and affordably access mental health resources. It is designed to cater to all the wellness needs and goals a person may have in one place without being subjected to any social stigma or financial constraints.”
THAP is dedicated to offering only credible and reliable services to its users. THAP provides the therapists with access to a set of interactive post-therapy homework that they may assign to users via the app to do in between the sessions. Moreover, users can share their journal entries with the therapist ahead of their session safely and conveniently via the app, allowing them to make better use of their therapy time.
THAP has partnered with several colleges to spread awareness among the youth and has made therapy sessions more accessible. THAP’s efforts to make mental healthcare more accessible and affordable will help the nation to fill the gaps in this severely understaffed sector.
