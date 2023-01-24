THC Detox Guide - Make The Plan To Get Weed Out Of Your System

We all have heard about THC detox more or less. Detox products are quite popular for drug residue detoxification to pass a drug test. In today’s scenario, there may be several reasons why drug testing is essential. A common reason for these tests is employment and job opportunities. Employers want a drug-free environment. It is important to utilize the full potential of an employee for a company that can be compromised because of drugs.
Employers wish to secure their organizations, employees, and businesses. Thus, to ensure the security of employees and people many high-risk jobs go above and beyond conducting polygraph tests too. This ensures the authority is doing everything to ensure the safety of the public.
Here is where a THC detox may be useful for those who need to pass a drug test. This detox is beneficial to remove drug residue from the system. When you avoid drugs, your body gets rid of terpenes and cannabinoids, THC residue can stay in your body for up to a month after use. So do not think your body will clean up soon.
In the picture above, you can see the example of well-known detox pills that are considered to be working for all THC exposure levels. However, the THC cleanse is easier for some while it can be tough for others. How effective the detox works on everybody is different. This mainly depends on whether you are a heavy drug consumer or not. It also depends on if you take the drugs for medicinal purposes. For those who consume marijuana for medicinal purposes, it can lead to some symptoms.
For example, it can cause:
- Insomnia
- Depression
- Decreased appetite
- Irritability
- Anxiety
- Headaches
There are several debates discussing if marijuana detox can cause withdrawal symptoms. But cannabis isn't considered to have addicting effects. However, some people can develop disorders.
If you want to clear drug tests, you need to take the help of quality THC detoxing. People often use these techniques to save their jobs. Others take the help of detox to avoid going to jail. Then others wish to maintain their reputation.
It does not matter what reason you have, but the techniques do help to clear drug tests. In this guide, we will discuss every detail regarding THC detox to flush marajuana out of your system. In addition, we will also talk about techniques and products for clearing drug tests.
How To Get Weed Out of Your System?
The thing with THC is that it absorbs in the tissues of the body. Moreover, it is absorbed into the heart, brain, and fat. Then comes the role of the liver. It metabolizes the THC into hydroxy-THC and carboxy-THC. Still, it remains in the tissues of the body and is released into the blood.
How long THC stays in your system depends on multiple reasons. They are:
Body Fat Percentage
To be honest, THC loves fat. So, it easily attaches to the fat tissues. Thus, they can stay longer in the body in such scenarios. THC is stored in the fat tissues or cells in your body. This implies that individuals with a higher fat content will eliminate Marijuana slowly. On the other hand, individuals with a lower fat content will eliminate marijuana faster. This is due to their higher metabolism. In addition, age and gender also play a crucial role in this.
Frequency Of Weed Usage
If you are a new smoker, lab tests can detect THC for up to 3 days after consuming it. THC is detectable for around 5 to 7 days in people who tend to use it more than 3 times a week. Furthermore, if you are a marijuana fan and use it multiple times a day it is possible to detect THC in your system for up to 30 days.
Drug Test Type
Multiple drug tests can trace THC at different stages. So, if you need a marijuana cleanse method, first know the drug test type, and you can prepare for the same. Cannabis can be detected in urine drug tests from 3 to 30 days. In saliva tests, the detection time frame is 24 hours. Finally, hair drug tests can detect THC for around 90 days.
What Is the Best Way to Detox Your Body From THC in 2023?
What kind of detox method would be the best fit to get pot out of your system depends on a few factors. Keeping them in mind you need to select a solution. Some of these factors are:
Budget
You can find many items like detox drinks, synthetic urine, and shampoos. These are easily available both in stores and online retail websites. However, these can get expensive. If you are okay with paying such a price, you can buy them. If they are not affordable, there are natural remedies and tricks to save you. These techniques offer excellent results similar to expensive products. However, the process is time-consuming.
How Much Time Do You Have
Do you have a drug test coming up soon? Don't have enough time to prepare for the test? Then we suggest trying detox products to save your day. These products are your best shot to get THC out of your body in a limited time but with the best results.
Many individuals wish to try natural remedies. Natural ways of detoxing are surely the best way to get rid of drug metabolites but they are not the fastest way to clean out your system for a drug test. Since there are no side effects involved in terms of natural detoxing many people opt for this method.
An excellent natural method to get rid of toxins is to increase the intake of fluids. Make sure to increase your water intake. If water is too much for you, try including fruit juices. This will ensure to cleanse your system is well. And this will eliminate drug residue through stool, urine, and sweat. So, this is how you can naturally remove toxins from your body.
This is one safe and easy method to cleanse your body when you have plenty of time at hand. To ensure you get the best outcome, try detox drinks a few days before the test. So, this is how you can pass your tests with good results. In the picture below, you can see an example of a backup plan when you don’t have enough time to detox which is synthetic urine.
How Frequently Do You Take Cannabis?
How much drug you use is a crucial factor for your detox plan. If you use drugs moderately, then your detox plan will be different from someone who uses them regularly. If you are a moderate user, plan the detox method a few days before. But someone who uses drugs heavily will need to plan for many days before the test.
Weight
Your weight does have a crucial part in the detox process. If your weight is higher, it will take longer for the metabolites to exit your system. There are many detox pills and drinks that can help with this. However, they have varying effects based on weight. So, if you weigh higher, increase your detox drink intake. This will eliminate toxins from your body faster.
Fortunately, there are many detox products specially designed for heavier individuals. This not only cleanses your system but some even claim to help lose weight too. The bottom line is that if you are heavier, plan to detox earlier. This is the only way you can remove toxins from your body in time. For example, Toxin Rid manufacturer offers a great detox kit for heavy users.
How Do Detox Remedies and Detoxification Methods Work to Get THC Out of Your Body
There are plenty of detox options available in the markets today. They help your body to remove toxins and drug residue. For instance, you can try new therapies and diets to help your body. These are the safest methods out there since they are natural. Thus, they have no side effects. If you need to try detox therapies, here are some options.
- Spa or sauna
- Herbs
- Staying away from specific foods
- Natural detox drinks and items e.g., Fruit juices
- Consuming specific foods
- Trying out supplements, shampoos, and more.
- Options like the Macujo method
The Most Commonly Applied Methods to Clean Your System for Drug Tests
This section is for those who are reluctant to use any kind of detox products. Some people are too suspicious to believe that these products are effective enough to help them pass a drug test.
Can’t blame them because in reality the market is swamped with THC detox kits and drinks and not all of them can hold to their promises. So, they look for remedies for detoxing. Here are some popular detox methods that you can try if you too feel the same.
Dilution
This is one of the simplest weed cleanse tricks in the book. In this method, all you need to do is add water to the urine. What this does is alter the elements in the urine. So, it becomes tough to track the presence of drugs. So how do you achieve this? You can do this by increasing your fluid intake. Alternatively, you can try fruit juices to increase water levels.
In addition, diuretics are also a good option. It helps to remove toxins and drug residues from your system. When you take diuretics, it forces the kidney to make more urine. Thus, you urinate more than usual and start flushing out toxins. However, you need to be careful using this method. Some drug tests can capable to trace drugs and weed even when you use this method
Exercise
The next alternative to detox your body is by exercising. Some exercises ensure the removal of toxins from your system. Exercise is a top choice for people as it increases circulation. This increase in circulation makes the liver remove and eliminate toxins. There are other ways to detox your body too. They consist of cycling or swimming. Practically, this option is ideal for those who have enough time on their hands. If you want instant results, exercise is not a great idea. This form of detoxification required sufficient time.
Fruit Pectin
We understand that some of us might not be aware of what fruit pectin is. This is an element found in fruits like pears and apples. Pectin is an important fiber that smoothens detoxification. In addition, you need to have a diet that has enough fiber. This helps to fasten the detox process. The toxins eventually find their way out through feces.
This is an ideal choice for urine drug tests. Pectin breaks down the metabolites making it easier for the body to eliminate them. The best part about this is that it takes an hour for the results. So, it is not only convenient but also highly effective as well. Finally, the results easily stay consistent for three to five hours.
Sauna
Do you need another natural cleansing option? Then we have the sauna detox method that cleans your system of weeds and drugs. It helps eliminate toxins. Besides, it offers an elegant glow to your face. However, there is no scientific evidence that proves this. Moreover, this method takes a lot of time as well. So, if time is not a constraint, you can try it out.
The Best Ways to Detox Your Body from THC in 2023
There are plenty of tips and tricks for THC cleansing. There are many popular pills and detox drinks for weed available you can try. These are designed to eliminate THC traces from your body. Some of these show effects within a few hours of trying it out. So, they are a great option if you need an instant THC detox solution.
These drinks are not labeled specifically as detox items. The reason for this is that they are primarily for cleansing purposes. A lot of these drinks are sold as energy drinks. However, the only contrast from other products is that they contain detoxifying ingredients.
They flush drug residue, weed, along with toxins from your system. Interestingly, these detox products have vitamins and minerals that flush out toxins. They are available in a wide range of forms like pills and drinks. Also, there are supplements and detox shampoos as well. They show amazing results. In addition, they are easy to use too.
Toxin Rid Pills
This is one of the most popular detox brands you can try. Toxin Rid has many kinds of detox cleanse for drug test products. They have detox shampoos for hair drug tests, pills, and drinks for mouth swab drug tests. Toxin rid detox drink has several essential detox ingredients that flush out toxins. For instance, it is loaded with minerals and vitamins. Furthermore, it restores your system with the necessary vitamins.
Toxin Rid pills can be used for any kind of drug test. One of the best features of this brand is that they have many detox programs to offer such as 5 days, 7 days, or 10 days regimes. Toxin Rid pills are just the thing if you are looking for ways to clean out your system in 24 hours since they also have a one-day detox program. Following are the active ingredients present in the detox pills.
- Sodium
- Alfalfa leaf extract
- Iron
- Chloride
- Boron
- Potassium
- Kelp
- Magnesium
- Calcium
Pros
- This detox item gives you instant results.
- Many people claim the product to be effective and reliable.
- The detox product is gluten-free.
- This detox item has all-natural and organic ingredients. Thus, it is safe for consumption.
- You can choose between 1-day to 10-day plans as well.
- This magical product is not only cruelty-free but does not have any fillers.
Cons
- Some might feel the price is too high for this product.
- If you go to the website, it does not have a detailed summary of the item.
- The instructions or steps are pretty tough to follow.
- Using this product will require you to increase your water intake. This may have other consequences and can lead to issues.
Detoxify Mega Clean
If you need to detoxify your body, then Mega Clean is a must-try product. This product does not cleanse your system. However, it hides or masks the drug metabolites so you test negative in a drug screening. This is a great option for light to moderate drug users. In addition, they are also suitable for heavy users of drugs. Some ingredients of this detox solution are zinc, folate, and calcium. Furthermore, the detox solution ensures correct creatinine levels. Make sure to use Mega Clean at least three to four hours before the test. It is the best way to beat the drug test with ease.
Pros
- The product has many natural ingredients. Thus, they are safe for consumption.
- The herbs cause an increase in the output of urine. This is beneficial to get rid of toxins.
- Moreover, the detox product adds color to your urine. This gives your urine a natural yellow color.
- This is the ideal choice of detox solution if you need instant results.
Cons
- Since it is a one-time-use item, it is slightly expensive.
- You need to follow the given steps. If not, there are chances to fail the drug test and you may end up losing your job.
- Some of the natural ingredients can cause diarrhea as reported by a few users.
Rescue Cleanse
One mention-worthy detox drink is Clear Choice Rescue Cleanse. If you are looking for something affordable, this is your ideal choice. The product comes at a cheap price. Also, the efficiency of this product lasts for five hours. So, this implies you will have to use this detox solution an hour before the drug test. Stay tension free as this product will help you pass the test. However, make sure that you follow the instructions carefully.
Pros
- Rescue Cleanse comes from a popular manufacturing brand, Clear Choice, with years of experience in the detox market.
- You can find many options in the flavors to try.
- It is not only legal but easy to use too.
- The detox solution has a long shelf life. If you did not open the package, you can easily use it for more than 2 years.
Cons
- Sometimes using this product can make you feel bloated and heavy.
- You need to avoid all sorts of drugs for 72 hours. This may not be feasible for heavy drug consumers.
- You are not supposed to eat before using the detox product. Also, eating is allowed after the submission of the sample.
The above-mentioned drinks, such as Rescue Cleanse are some of the best detox drinks for weed in 2022. All of them are very popular, with a huge customer base, and have many great reviews posted online by their users.
How To Make Your Detox Drinks for Weed Work Even Faster?
If you make a little bit of change in your lifestyle during the detoxing period the detox drinks work even better and faster. To accelerate the effectiveness of the detox drinks you can do the following:
Switch To a Healthy Diet
For every detox method to work, it is essential you provide your body with the best. You should include a good combination of foods with vitamins and minerals. Include chicken soups, healthy vegetables, and fruits in your diet. In addition, you can also add lean meat to your diet. Detox drinks are known to be effective only with a combination of healthy food.
Drink A Lot of Water
For detox drinks to work, you need to increase your water intake. Add different kinds of liquid to your diet. This will help the body to remove toxins faster. For instance, the liver requires tons of water for cleansing your system. Remember to give your body twelve cups of fluids or water. This will hydrate and cleanse your body. If you are bored of drinking water, add fruit juices, teas, or coffees to your diet.
Do Simple Exercises
Do you want to speed up the detox process? Then we suggest you get active. It is important to stay as active as possible to increase your metabolism. A healthy body equals a healthy heart. When you stay active, your heart pumps extra blood. This increases blood circulation. You can swim, cycle or ride a bike.
How To Detox From Weed Faster?
If you need instant results, then we suggest you try synthetic or fake urine. If you have an upcoming drug test soon, fake urine will help you clear the tests. There are several fake urine kits available both online and in markets. However, choose your product wisely. With the abundant choice of products out there, it can be difficult to choose one.
While some may perform exceptionally well, others may not. Also, they might not have all the crucial ingredients found in natural pee. Quality synthetic urine has creatinine, uric acid, sodium, a particular type of smell along with other elements. So always go through the ingredients list. It must have all the components of natural urine.
Below are some high-performing synthetic urine products for you. We hope this list makes it easier for you to make a pick from.
Powdered Human Urine
Hearing the name, you know this urine is in a powder form. This is real human pee that undergoes a lengthy process to convert it into a dried substance and then into a powder. The urine used in making this product is clean of any type of drugs so don’t worry. Since it is real human urine thus you don’t have to worry about your sample getting detected as fake urine.
The best part about this powdered urine is that it has every ingredient in it. It will be difficult for lab technicians to figure out any difference. The mastermind behind this product is TestClear. Similarly, the price of this product is $50. There are multiple items in the package. Some include heaters, one temperature strip, along with other necessary elements.
Pros
- It is a high-performance product.
- The product is affordable and available online and in markets.
- It is legal and safe to carry around.
- It is an effective product that helps you clear drug tests.
Cons
- If the drug test is supervised, it is difficult to use this product.
- Some urine tests need above 50 ml. However, this product has only 50 ml in the package.
The Urinator
The Urinator is another popular synthetic urine brand with an electric device that makes sure that the temperature of the fake piss remains around our body temperature for up to 4 hours. The urinator will be our 1st recommendation if you know for sure that you would have a supervised urine drug test since it comes with a fake penis.
This electrical kit can be a lifesaver because, with this, the supervisor wouldn’t know you are cheating. The fake dick looks very much real. So, when the synthetic urine goes straight from the fake penis to the test cup, how would anyone suspect anything. And no decent person would think about inspecting your genitals to see if it is real.
The urinator comes with all the items that you usually get with any synthetic urine kit such as a heating element and fake piss. But with this, you get a fake penis and you can also control the temperature of the synthetic pee. Buy a 9-volt Duracell battery to operate this device.
Pros
· Comes packed with an electric device for heating and maintaining the perfect urine temperature
· Easy to operate
· Can store it for a year if left untouched
· Ideal for beating a supervised drug test
Cons
- Costs around 190 dollars
- Failing to add the right amount of water might not produce the expected result
Quick Fix
We have another popular synthetic or fake urine on our list. It’s the Quick Fix Synthetic Urine. Quick Fix goes through a regular drug testing process to make sure the formula is capable enough to beat modern drug testing technology. You need to make sure to follow the given instructions otherwise nothing would work no matter how good the product is. If that has been checked then you are all set to ace a urine drug test.
It has around 30 ounces of fake urine. The best part of the product is that it offers a 100% money-back guarantee. Also, it is a quality product you can buy on their real website. Furthermore, the price of the fake pee is approximately $40 only which to me is a good deal.
Pros
- This product is affordable as compared to powder urine.
- It is difficult to tell the difference between real and synthetic urine. The smell, appearance, and look appear like real urine.
- It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. This offer is something that shows the confidence of the makers.
- It is an instant solution that eliminates the need for preparation.
Cons
- If your test is supervised, then this product is tough to use.
- The steps might seem a bit complicated for some to follow.
Look Out for Warning Signs When You Are Buying Detox Products
Everything has two sides to it and synthetic urine is nothing different. A warning sign of detox products is the requirement for starvation. The reason why starvation is not recommended is that it can cause problems throughout the process. While detoxing you need to stay well-hydrated and eat right, not the other way around. So, it is best to not buy such products that have such rules.
There are many pills, drinks, and detox methods you can try. But one doesn’t suit all. In some extreme cases, it can cause severe consequences. For instance, people taking medications should consult with their doctor first to make sure the detox product would not be a problem. And pregnant women should avoid taking such products. In addition, lactating mothers should not use such products.
What Are the Possible Adversities of Using A Detox Product?
There are some side effects associated with detox products. Here are some common ones.
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Lack of essential nutrients and vitamins
- Severe dehydration
- Gastro issues
What Else Can You Do to Flush Out Drug Metabolites?
Do you want some more tips to help you beat drug tests? Check out these 6 methods highly popular on social media. You can think of them as home remedies too because most of these items are commonly found in our homes. People say that these ideas work exceptionally well. Let’s find out if they work.
Vitamin B2
This is a popular natural method to clear drug tests. If you search online for drug test-clearing methods, you will find Vitamin B2 in them. It works in many ways to cleanse your system. The best part is that it is completely natural and safe.
Niacin
It is a common detoxifier used to clear a drug test. Niacin is known to have detoxifying power that cleanses our body. If you wish, you can try doing a niacin flush. This helps eliminate drug residue and toxins from our bodies. Today, niacin flushes and vitamin B3 are popular forms of detoxification. However, there is not much scientific evidence that can say for sure that this method will work.
Baking Soda
The next method that you can try is baking soda. It is one common method used by people to clear their drug tests. The baking soda is used as a mouthwash or toothpaste. This helps pass saliva tests as well. If you use methamphetamine, then you can use baking soda. This will help you pass your urine test too. Baking soda boosts the retention level of the drugs. Also, they make the drugs undetectable. However, there are no scientific studies to prove this.
Certo Sure Jell
Are you looking for something affordable? If your budget is tight, we consider you choose to use the Certo Sure Jell. It has fruit pectin which is a powerful ingredient. The product is usually safe for use. But it does include its risks as well. In addition, this product is difficult to find in markets. Luckily, they are easy to use and the instructions are simple to follow.
Fiber
Fiber is an important part of our diet. However, not all individuals take their required portions. Based on your gender and age, your body needs 30g-40g of fiber every day. It is important for proper digestion. Moreover, it helps your body to eliminate waste from your body. To eliminate THC and similar drugs, including natural laxatives. Also, have tons of water to help with the process.
Fiber plays an important role in the overall functioning of your body. It cleanses your body and helps pass the drug test with ease. The best part is that this is one scientifically proven natural detox element available today. Studies prove that fiber helps to clean your kidneys, liver, and intensities.
Aspirin
This medicine usually helps to get the fever down. However, it is also beneficial to pass drug tests. Fortunately, some believe that this technique is ideal for hair drug testing as well. But using aspirin does have some side effects. Though, individuals with no health conditions are suitable to try this method. If you have any existing medical conditions, do not try them out. Always consult your doctor before doing so.
Scientific Study on THC
A study conducted in 2009 to measure the level of THC ran tests on 60 people who were cannabis consumers. The group of 60 people had undergone a 30 days detox program. Though the exact detoxification time frame varies depending on the person’s gender, age, body fat ratio, and some other factors with this study, we get a good estimation of how long THC remains in the body.
Around 60% of people showed high levels of THC right on the first test after they avoided THC. Around 40% of people have their results peak after 3 days. Overall, the results showed that their first test showed the highest levels of THC and the level gradually decreased from the second to the fourth test.
The studies involved separating the group based on their consumption. They were categorized as heavy, medium, and light users. A light user found no traces of drugs within 4.3 days of staying away from THC. A moderate user showed no traces of drugs within 9.7 days of abstaining. Finally, a heavy user took the greatest amount of time. It took around 15.4 days to eliminate traces of drugs.
Detox Tips from Social Media
External_Mirror_1143, a Reddit user shares how he/she passed the drug test with Toxin Rid. The user recommends following the instructions word by word and selecting the 10 days Toxin Rid pills detox program. The Reddit user says to take 15 Toxin Rid pills within 5 hours and do the same for the next 9 days. The user suggests taking the pills at a fixed time of the day and following the same pattern throughout the entire detox program.
The user took the detox liquid 2 hours after the last detox pill but skipped the dietary fiber since it’s optional. He/she suggests eating a lot of green leaves and three healthy meals a day if someone doesn’t take dietary fiber. The Reddit user also suggests drinking a lot of fluids like cranberry juice, water, and tea.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. Will Alcohol Help To Detox?
A. No. Alcohol will not help to detoxify or cleanse your body. Instead, it is a diuretic. This makes you urinate often. However, some studies and research show alcohol can cause severe dehydration. In such a case, it can take longer for the body to eliminate toxins.
Q. Will Detox Kits work to clear follicles Drug Test?
A. You can use detox shampoos to clear the hair drug test. The shampoo goes deep into the hair strands and masks the presence of drug residues. They are one effective method used by all. Also, they are easy to use.
Q. Do I Need To Detox If I Use Edible Weed Occasionally?
A. Taking weed will cause the drug to stay in the body no matter how you are taking it. As far as edibles are concerned, they depend on consumption levels. Edibles stay in the body for a long time compared to other methods of consumption. So, they are easier to trace as well. Thus, detox is important.
Also, when you eat weed the THC metabolites leave traces in your mouth which can fail you in a saliva drug test. So if you have a mouth swab test try a detox mouthwash to pass with flying colors.
Q. Are There Any Shortcut Ways to Detox?
A. Sorry, but there are no shortcuts for this other than using detox products. There are plenty of options available. You can choose to try detox kits, shampoos, synthetic urine, and more. They can help you pass a drug test in just 24 hours. Also, try herbal teas to help with the detoxification.
Q. How good is detox tea for cleansing weed out of the body?
A. Detox teas are a good way to cleanse your body. They are diuretics that make you urinate more. This will not eliminate toxins but hide them well. Also, using herbal teas can alter your creatinine level in the urine. This can raise suspicions. However, the lab technicians may end up labeling your urine as not fit.
Conclusion
It is not easy to beat drug tests. Several factors play an important role in deciding if detoxing will help pass a drug test. However, with such options, you need to be careful before choosing one detox method. Do your research and get the best detox solution for you. If you plan to use popular products like Toxin Rid or Mega Clean, ensure to follow the instructions. Simply follow everything as it is written.
Even if you happen to miss a single step, it can give you positive drug test results. Moreover, you can get jail time if you happen to get caught cheating on a drug test. It is a federal crime so make sure you check the laws applicable in your state.
There are plenty of ways to cleanse your body. Look through your options well and choose the best. We hope you liked the article and found it to be helpful.
Disclaimer:
