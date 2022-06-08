The 10 Best Budgeting Apps to Download Now

It takes a long time to earn money and only a short time to spend it; even more so because managing finances or keeping a track of income and expenses is not everyone’s cup of tea. While availing of an instant personal loan online can help you overcome an unexpected financial crisis or meet your immediate needs, it is never a solution to poor budgeting.
If regular budgeting is a nerve-wracking task for you, then you can always turn to technology for assistance. Just like an instant cash loan app, a bill-making app, a payment app, and an investment app, some apps can help you create an effective budget, that too on the go.
Today, let us look at the top 10 budgeting apps that can help you in tracking your finances and manage them efficiently.
List of the Top 10 Best Budgeting Apps
Here is the list of the top 10 budgeting apps that can help you save money.
1. Walnut
Walnut is an excellent money management app available on both Android and iOS devices. It is equipped with brilliant features such as the option to break down your costs into categories such as food, entertainment, shopping, and so on. Walnut also reminds you to pay your credit card, mobile, DTH and other payments on time. Apart from that, you can also check the balance of your bank accounts instantaneously, without using Internet data and split expenditures for travel, vacations, eating out, or daily spending with friends and roommates using WalnutPay.
2. Monefy
Monefy recognises your need for financial tracking and assists and encourages you by breaking down your costs in a simple, straightforward, and clear manner. It highlights your significant spending habits to help you efficiently save money. It has a user-friendly interface for ease of use and offers a journal-style data input tool that allows you to enter a line item every time you spend money. You can also sync data across devices and maintain security using Face ID and Touch ID.
3. Goodbudget
Goodbudget is a contemporary budget tracker. With the time-tested envelope budgeting system, this virtual budget application keeps you on track along with your family and friends. It divides revenue into envelopes for various spending categories, tracks payees, and splits transactions. The comprehensive cashflow reports and income and spending analyses provide you with a better understanding of your budget. This straightforward and user-friendly tool is accessible for both Android and iOS users.
4. Expense Manager
The name Expense Manager is enough to know what this app does; it helps you manage your expenses. This user-friendly tool offers a plethora of features such as generating yearly, monthly, and weekly budgets, monitoring them, defining expenditure categories, and setting spending limits. You may also change the categories and payment methods to suit your needs. Finally, to make things easier for you, this app's sleek and quick layout offers services such as a currency converter and calculator.
5. Wallet
The Wallet app is a smart tool to track your finances. It makes the task of managing your expenses easier. It analyses your data and provides you with meaningful results. The Wallet app compares your monthly bills and informs you where you've been overspending. Your security is the main priority, hence, Wallet makes sure that your information is safe and secure.
6. Money Manager
The Money Manager app makes the budgeting process much easier and more enjoyable. It creates weekly and monthly budgets, saves receipts, reviews your transactions with advanced filter options, creates improved monthly calendar visuals for reviewing monthly expenses, and makes well-organized charts for better understanding. You can also review the asset trends in your charts, and create a monthly budget for each category. It also considers any loan acquired through an instant cash loan app or any personal loan online as well as other savings and insurance.
7. Wally
Wally will relieve you of the stress that comes with handling your funds. It generates adjustable budget periods that allow you to keep track of your monthly expenses. Wally syncs your savings, bank, credit card, and loan accounts to provide quick insight into your spending and cash flow trends. It automatically updates your account balance and categorizes transactions to simplify your financial life. The best aspect is that it shows your most recent spending, budget, and forthcoming transactions, giving you a clear picture of your money at any time and from any location. Lastly, you can create a bill reminder and a shopping list to keep track of your purchases.
8. FinArt
With FinArt, you will never miss paying off your bills and will be able to tackle your expenses efficiently. Based on SMS, the app automatically centralises all costs from several accounts. This feature-packed app allows you to check the balance of your bank account, mobile wallet, or credit card on the move and uses graphical trends to provide a creative portrayal of your spending. Among other things, it also manages your subscriptions while syncing them with your expenses.
9. Spendee
If you wish to save money for certain purposes such as travelling, buying a new car or education, then Spendee will be the best app for you. All you have to do is connect your bank accounts, E-Wallets, and cryptocurrency wallets with it and it will give you complete control over your expenditures including cash expenses as well. It loads all of your transactions and gives you a comprehensive picture of your cash flow. You can add all your cash expenses manually to get a clear picture of your expenditure.
10. Mint
With the Mint app, you can track your spending, prevent fraud, and receive a complete look at growing subscription prices to see where you can save money. Its customised objectives assist you in improving your spending habits so that you can save more and plan for the future. You no longer need to construct a spreadsheet to manage your spending since you can establish your budget and track where your money comes and goes with a single app.
Nowadays, where instant cash loan apps make it simple to apply for a personal loan online, we may take more loans than we actually need and spend the extra money on frivolous things rather than saving it for a rainy day. The budgeting apps help in providing a report of your expenditures and provide you with a clear picture of your spending to help you conveniently manage your expenses.