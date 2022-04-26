The 10 best cities in Switzerland for ex-pats

Living in Europe is a dream for many but living amidst heavenly nature where you get to eat the tastiest chocolates is like a dream come true, yes we both are thinking of the same country, Switzerland. Still, settling down in a foreign country involves a lot of hustle-bustle. You have to make sure that everything is perfect, from documentation to a living place, to the locality, but most importantly, you have to make sure that the city you live in has the best healthcare system. However, it is not practically possible for a person to go and test the healthcare systems of every city you want to live in; well, that is when the health insurance comparison online tool, PrimApp comes into the picture.
Now that the problem of finding a top-class health institute has been resolved let's go and have a look at the top ten best cities for ex-pats.
1. Geneva
The first one on our list has to be the home to the United Nations, International Red Cross, and World Health Organization (WHO). The second-largest city in Switzerland is stretched along the magnificent Lake Geneva and in the shadow of the Alps and Jura mountains. The french-speaking city is considered one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. The culturally rich country has been a stuffy place, but now it has got more laid-back vibes. The old town also has some beautiful places where you can enjoy your evening and take a stroll in summer.
2. Zurich
If you are a person who likes the big city buzz, then Zurich is the place for you. The country's economic powerhouse and the largest city is a historic old town with ultra-modern architecture, multicuisine international dining, and bar scenes. However, the German-speaking country is one of the most expensive cities to live in, but then if you manage everything, you can live here just like the 125,000 expats who live there.
3. Winterthur
Expats often overlook the home to 16 museums when they look for a swiss city to live in. The German-speaking city is the sixth-largest city and is just 20 minutes away from Zurich, which keeps you close to the city buzz. The cost of living in Winterthur is less compared to Zurich, meaning you will be close to the hustle-bustle and will also be able to enjoy going to museums, galleries, etc., in your city.
4. Bern
The capital city of Switzerland, Bern, is in the heart of Europe, and it will give you all those small-town feels. The expat population is relatively high in this city surrounded by mountain villages and riverside towns. The city is the home to the Swiss parliament and has a UNESCO World Heritage-listed city center. If you are a shopaholic, then this city is the one for you.
5. Lugano
You might have heard about the high standards of living in Switzerland; well, Lugano is that high-fi place. Located on the northern shores of Lake Lugano, it is an Italian-speaking city. The climate is usually warm, but due to its mountainous location, the city gets a generous amount of snowfall. Milan is only an hour away from the city, and the city has various vibrant cafes and restaurants where you can click quirky Instagram pictures. Also, it is Switzerland's third most important financial and business center.
6. Zug
The popular Switzerland city is just half an hour away from Zurich. There is a large English-speaking community even though the city is situated in the german speaking part of the country. Various large cities surround the countryside city, so you can still find the hustle-bustle and the entertainment just a few hours away. Zug can be your perfect little home if you are an expat with family.
7. Basel
The seventh city on our list is the cultural capital of Switzerland. The small historic city is close to the Rhine river, black forest, and the Jura mountains, and it sits near the French and German border. With many outdoor options to explore, the city also has numerous restaurants and cafes. It also has a thriving nightlife due to the high student population.
8. Lausanne
If you are looking for a slightly cheaper alternative to Geneva, then Lausanne is the perfect city. It is a lakeside city, but it is famously hilly as well. The French-speaking city is another good option for expats looking for a city with a cosmopolitan buzz. Also, Lausanne is the smallest city with its metro system, making traveling easy.
9. St. Gallen
The city is famous for the highly-rated University of St. Gallen, one of the world's top business administration schools. It is also the best-suited town for anyone, be it a graduate or an elderly person who is about to retire. The town has an old European atmosphere and is more affordable compared to Zurich
10. Sion & Valais
The city of Sion is situated in the Southwestern Swiss canton of Valais, which lies next to the Italian border. The city has every modern facility you need, and the railway station connects you to Zurich, Bern, and many other Swiss cities. If you are looking for a hilly area to settle in, this is the one for you. The picturesque snowy peaks and two hilltop castles will make you fall in love with this place.
We have listed the top 10 Swiss cities for you, so next time you are searching for the best-suited place to settle in, you can simply check the above list.