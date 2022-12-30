The 5 Best Supplements To Lower High Blood Sugar Naturally

It is a pity that the word "lifestyle" is typically only associated with things like "disorders" or "bad choices." Many people nowadays suffer from various lifestyle problems, such as hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, etc. These illnesses not only cause chaos in the body, but they also make a person's life complicated and stressful.
5 Best Supplements To Lower High Blood Sugar Naturally
- GlucoRedi - World’s best Blood Sugar Optimizer
- GlucoTrust
- Beliv
- Blood Sugar Optimizer
Before going to discuss the products, let's talk about the natural ingredients and how each ingredient works in lowering the blood sugar levels naturally.
Natural Ingredients For High Blood Sugar:
We all need easy solutions to complex problems like high blood sugar in the fast-paced modern life. Some of the most effective ways to control high blood sugar levels naturally are by using these herbs and plant extracts-
- Gymnema Sylvestre
- Berberis aristate
- Licorice
- Commiphora Mukul
- Momordica Charantia
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema Sylvestre is a woody climbing shrub endemic to the tropical woods of India, Africa, and Australia. For thousands of years, its leaves have been utilized in Ayurveda, the traditional Indian medical practice.
It has been used as a traditional treatment for various diseases, including diabetes, malaria, and snakebites. In addition, this plant is supposed to limit sugar absorption and has thus become a favorite ingredient in natural blood sugar control supplements like GlucoRedi.
A 2001 study involving 65 people indicated that using Gymnema leaf extract for 90 days reduced blood sugar levels. Gymnema Sylvestre also improved glucose control in individuals. The study's researchers concluded that Gymnema might aid in the long-term prevention of diabetes.
The blood sugar control action of Gymnema Sylvestre majorly targets the functioning of the pancreas and the intestines. It stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin and reduces the absorption of sugar by the intestines.
The significant health benefits of Gymnema Sylvestre include the following-
- Reduction in sugar cravings
- Helpful in lowering blood sugar levels
- Promotes insulin production
- Improves blood cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart diseases
- Provides weight loss assistance
- Inflammation reduction
Side effects of Gymnema Sylvestre
While Gymnema Sylvestre has favorable effects on blood sugar, taking it with other blood sugar-lowering drugs might result in a dangerous decline in blood sugar levels. This may result in headaches, nausea, lightheadedness, shakiness, and dizziness.
Supplements containing Gymnema Sylvestre should not be used concurrently with blood-sugar-lowering drugs, such as insulin injections. Furthermore, taking Gymnema alongside aspirin or the herb St. John's Wort may boost the supplement's blood-sugar-lowering effects.
Berberis Aristate:
Berberis Aristate, or Indian Barberry, is an ancient Ayurvedic herb used to cure diabetes, skin disorders, liver difficulties, stomach abnormalities, and renal problems, among other ailments. Due to its medicinal properties, the plant has been used in Indian and Chinese traditional medicine for over 3000 years.
The compound that provides Berberis Aristate with these healing benefits is Berberine. Berberine is a bioactive chemical found in various other plants, including Phellodendron Amurense (Amur cork tree), Hydrastis Canadensis (Goldenseal), and other Berberis genus species.
Interestingly, research also reveals that Berberine has potent blood sugar-lowering properties.
A significant amount of animal studies shows that Berberine may help decrease blood sugar levels through a variety of mechanisms, including the ones listed below-
- Increasing the sensitivity of insulin
- increasing insulin production
- metabolism regulation
- promotion of glycolysis
- increasing nitric oxide production, which helps widen arteries
- Retarding carbohydrate absorption from the gut
According to many studies, ingesting 600–2,700 mg of Berberine daily can reduce fasting and long-term blood sugar levels by up to 20% and 12%, respectively. This is especially true when combined with blood sugar-lowering medication.
Similar to this, an analysis of 14 studies found that Berberine appeared to be as effective at lowering blood sugar levels as glipizide, metformin (Glucophage), rosiglitazone (Avandia), and other well-known blood sugar treatments (Glucotrol)
Berberine may also boost the blood sugar-lowering benefits of other therapies when used in conjunction with them. It is present in many supplements to lower blood sugar like GlucoRedi. Those who cannot take diabetic drugs due to liver, kidney, or cardiac issues may find this extremely helpful.
Licorice Root
Licorice is the go-to spice for treating colds and coughs; its anti-inflammatory components help with clogged noses and relieve pain. The plant is also used to aid digestion and treat respiratory infections. According to certain studies, it may also help keep blood pressure constant.
According to the American Diabetes Association, licorice root contains Amorfrutins, which have anti-diabetic benefits. In addition, Amorfrutins also have anti-inflammatory effects, which aid in the prevention of diabetes-related diseases.
Licorice can be consumed in many ways, like teas, tincture, powders, or supplements. This root provides long-lasting relief from several digestive disorders and keeps the gut healthy.
Momordica Charantia or bitter gourd
This is a plant that gets its name from its flavor and taste. It has been used for medicinal purposes for a long time, especially for controlling blood sugar levels. Bitter melon is rich in nutrients that are good for health.
Some studies believe it is beneficial for blood sugar reduction, which may help with diabetes therapy. Bitter melon is used as an alternative or additional treatment. Bitter melon has been associated with blood sugar reduction. This is because bitter melon has characteristics that mimic insulin, which aids in transporting glucose into cells for energy.
Bitter melon intake can assist the cells in utilizing glucose and transporting it to the liver, muscles, and fat. The melon may also help the body retain nutrients by preventing their conversion to glucose in the bloodstream.
Commiphora Mukul or Guggul
Guggul is a gum resin derived from plants native to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India. Commiphora wightii, Commiphora gileadensis, Commiphora mukul, Boswellia serrata, and Boswellia sacra are prominent species. All species are members of the Burseraceae family, popularly known as the incense family.
Users may find claims about guggul's supposed capacity to decrease blood sugar and control diabetes on the internet. However, there is a dearth of current evidence. Much of the study on guggul and its influence on blood sugar levels has been undertaken on animals.
Although further scientific study is needed to discover whether guggul affects blood sugar regulation in humans, there has been enough anecdotal evidence to indicate that guggul can affect blood glucose levels.
5 Best Blood Sugar Supplements Are:
GlucoRedi - Best blood sugar optimizer
GlucoRedi is a brand-new supplement that is a blend of organic components with potent natural ingredients known to reduce and manage blood sugar levels like berberis, licorice, Gymnema Sylvestre, etc.
It is an effective formulation that enhances insulin production, keeps sugar cravings under control and reduces sugar absorption in the intestines.
GlucoRedi is helpful for people who struggle to keep their blood sugar levels in check. It contains a potent mix of natural antioxidants that boost the body's inherent healing capacity. This product can also be used if you are a pre diabetic. It is considered as the best pre diabetic supplement in 2023
Mechanism Of GlucoRedi
GlucoRedi is a natural dietary supplement designed particularly for those who have extremely high A1c levels. It decreases the body's insulin resistance. Unfortunately, in many individuals, the body cannot make or use insulin adequately. To counteract this, GlucoRedi contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant-rich herbs that combat free radicals, chemicals that damage the body.
The creators of the GlucoRedi supplement assert that it can regulate blood glucose levels without interfering with other physiological processes. The botanical extracts used in the formulation help promote insulin and glucagon production.
Insulin insufficiency can be caused by insulin resistance, diabetes, obesity, sluggish metabolism, or any other physical disease. GlucoRedi, with its potent ingredients, assists in managing several illnesses that cause low insulin levels.
These ingredients help the body remove toxins, which can lead to insulin resistance. GlucoRedi which is blood sugar supplements also boosts metabolism, which assists with weight reduction and brings insulin levels to normal.
Most individuals with erratic blood sugar levels do not get a full night's rest. GlucoRedi suppresses the need to urinate and promotes sound sleep. In addition, it contains various stress-reducing and sleep-inducing compounds that help to regulate the sleep cycle.
Sleep is directly related to diabetes and obesity. Only during sleeping does the body go into repair mode and regulate the fat-storing hormone cortisol. As a result of its sleep-enhancing qualities, GlucoRedi also becomes an anti-obesity weapon.
Each GlucoRedi capsule includes a potent mix of herbs that helps the body's natural hormonal balance so that all the biochemical processes work smoothly. This is a fast-acting blood sugar control supplement to lower a1c that shows results immediately.
What are the benefits of using GlucoRedi?
GlucoRedi is not a magic treatment for blood sugar, but it does assist the body in restoring internal balance so it can remain healthy and better manage the operation of its systems. The following are some of the numerous benefits of GlucoRedi:
- Management of blood sugar levels: Some diseases are characterized by fluctuating and unbalanced blood glucose levels. This is also the cause of other diabetic symptoms, including impaired vision, tiredness, frequent urination, hunger, and thirst. GlucoRedi mainly assists with blood sugar regulation, which can gradually provide relief from other ailments.
- Reduction of insulin resistance: GlucoRedi assists in reducing insulin resistance by flushing out toxins from the body.
- Promotes weight loss: Obesity is a significant risk factor for diabetes. People who are overweight are more prone to suffer from diabetes because their bodies are unable to digest sugar properly. GlucoRedi contains substances that may help in weight loss.
- Protects the heart- Diabetes is a slow poison since it affects many major organs, including the heart. GlucoRedi supports heart health by keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check.
- Provides relief in joint pain: Joint discomfort is a common symptom of increased blood glucose levels which can severely limit mobility. GlucoRedi contains plant extracts that may be helpful in this condition.
- Provides relaxation and reduces anxiety and stress: When the body's hormones are regulated and all the vital organs function effectively, the mind remains calm. For example, GlucoRedi improves sugar metabolism by regulating insulin activity, which in turn helps lower general tension and anxiety, promoting mental well-being.
- Maintains high energy levels: Since glucose is the primary fuel cells need to conduct their tasks, blood glucose levels are directly related to energy levels. However, an excess of glucose in the blood can serve as a slow poison. As a result, it is critical to keep an eye on fluctuating blood sugar levels so that the cells in each organ receive enough energy to keep the body and mind active.
What makes GlucoRedi such a fantastic product?
GlucoRedi is made up of only natural ingredients. It contains several medicinal plants and herbs that help to control blood glucose levels safely and effectively. The main ingredients are-
- Gymnema Sylvestre
- Commiphora Mukul
- Momordica Charantia
- Licorice
- Asparagus Racemosus
- Pterocarpus Marsupium
- Mangifera Indica
- Syzygium cumini (fruit)
- Shilajit
- Berberis aristate
- Enicostemma Littorale
Blood Sugar Optimizer
Blood sugar optimizer is an all-natural over-the-counter treatment option for those whose blood glucose levels are regularly high. Low insulin activity in the body raises blood sugar levels. As a result, insulin is in charge of keeping blood sugar levels stable.
Blood sugar optimizer's herbal components boost the function of the pancreas and liver, two vital organs involved in the body's sugar metabolism. Therefore, a blood sugar optimizer may be a good alternative if one faces problems reducing weight due to high blood sugar levels.
This versatile diabetic supplement offers anti-aging benefits as well. People concerned about their blood sugar levels are increasingly turning to Blood sugar optimizer, which have received a lot of positive feedback from them.
Ingredients in Blood sugar optimizer-
- Vitamin E
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Biotin
- Pantothenic Acid
- Magnesium Blend
- Zinc Picolinate
- Selenium
- Chromium Blend
- Synergy Optimizer™ Blend
- Berberine
- CinSulin® + Cinnulin PF®
- Bio-Enhanced® Stabilized Na-R-Alpha Lipoic Acid
- Bitter Melon
- Gymnema Sylvestre Extract (75% Gymnemic Acids)
- Fenugreek Seed
- Panax Ginseng
- Trans-Resveratrol (90% from Polygonum cupsidatum)
- Banaba Leaf Extract (1.5% corosolic acid)
- Vanadyl Sulfate (20% Vanadium)
Frequently asked questions
How long does GlucoRedi take to show results?
The fast-acting formula of GlucoRedi starts working as soon as the pills are swallowed. The effective ingredients start getting released almost immediately after they enter the bloodstream. To achieve the optimum benefits of GlucoRedi, it is essential to remain consistent.
What is the dosage of GlucoRedi?
The dosage of GlucoRedi is one pill after meals, so three capsules per day can be taken. The pill can be swallowed with water.
Is GlucoRedi vegan friendly?
GlucoRedi is safe for vegetarians and vegans. It does not contain any traces of animal or dairy products.
Will GlucoRedi help with weight loss?
Since GlucoRedi is the best supplement for diabetes to control blood glucose levels, it also puts a full stop to unnecessary cravings. This may help some to achieve their weight loss goals and manage their body weight better.
Does GlucoRedi restore the hormonal balance of the body?
Diabetes or irregular blood glucose levels are majorly caused by hormonal disruption. GlucoRedi helps to bring the essential metabolic hormones, insulin, and glucagon back into balance.
GlucoTrust
GlucoTrust is a supplements from the United States with a mix of all-natural components that work together to support balanced blood sugar levels. GlucoRedi is a supplement to balance blood sugar which is completely safe and even promotes healthy and effective weight loss methods and improved sleep.
GlucoTrust is beneficial for people who struggle to maintain a healthy blood sugar level. It contains a potent breakthrough combination of natural antioxidants that boost the body's latent regenerative potential.
Ingredients in GlucoTrust
- Gymnema Sylvestre
- Biotin
- Chromium
- Manganese
- Licorice Root
- Cinnamon
- Juniper Berries
BeLiv Ultimate Blood Sugar Formula
BeLiv Ultimate Blood Sugar Formula is a patented medicinal preparation made up of exotic herbal ingredients that helps patients with diabetes and other associated disorders to regulate and maintain their blood glucose levels naturally.
David Andrews created BeLiv Ultimate Blood Sugar Formula after years of meticulous research, study, and testing of various herbal substances. This effective blood sugar control compound is available as a liquid, containing 60 ml of the solution in each bottle.
The following ingredients make BeLiv a good supplement for blood sugar control-
- Maca Root
- Guarana
- Grape Seed Extract
- African Mango Extract
- Ginseng
- Gymnema Sylvestre
- Astragalus
- Forskolin
GlucoFort
Glucofort is a blood sugar support supplement intended to help with blood sugar management in general. It contains several complementary components, including chromium and magnesium, which are known to aid blood sugar regulation.
It has also been proven helpful in lowering insulin resistance and improving glycemic balance. Furthermore, it inhibits cravings for carbs and sweets, which can contribute to weight reduction or weight maintenance.
It is prepared with natural materials and does not include artificial additives or preservatives, making it suitable for long-term usage. In addition, Glucofort can be a helpful
Ingredients in Glucofort-
- Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
- Vitamin E
- Bitter melon
- Biotin
- Zinc
- Juniper Berry
- Chromium
- Magnesium
- Licorice Root
- Cinnamon Bark
- Banaba Leaf
Beginners guide:
Among these lifestyle disorders, diabetes is one of the most challenging conditions to manage. It is sometimes termed a silent killer since it begins off slowly but damages the internal organs and causes them to break down in the long run. The body gradually succumbs to this disease and becomes irrevocably damaged due to the progressive degradation of the organs.
High blood sugar levels can seriously affect critical organs such as the liver and pancreas. These organs regulate blood sugar levels so that other organs in the body may acquire enough fuel from glucose to function correctly.
Diabetes affects around 11.3% of the US population, according to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2022. It is easier to treat diabetes and maintain normal blood glucose levels if detected early.
How is blood sugar level maintained in the body?
The pancreas is the most vital organ in maintaining blood glucose levels. The pancreas is a gland and an organ that secretes two hormones: insulin and glucagon. The hormones are essential to maintain a stable metabolic environment in the body, known as homeostasis.
Both insulin and glucagon work synergistically to maintain the blood glucose levels in the body. Insulin is released by the pancreas when blood glucose levels are high. Similarly, glucagon is released when blood sugar levels are low.
When these hormones are not released at the correct times, it might indicate an impaired pancreas, suggesting that a person might have diabetes.
What happens if a person has diabetes?
People with diabetes can either not make enough insulin or their cells resist insulin. In these circumstances, blood glucose levels stay high, disrupting critical physiological processes.
If blood glucose levels are excessively high, every organ in the body is at risk of severe damage. Furthermore, if a person has diabetes, controlling blood sugar levels becomes much more challenging. To maintain their blood glucose levels, diabetic individuals must restrict their diets and take medications regularly, which sadly may take away all the joy out of their daily lives.
What is high blood sugar?
When glucose levels are high, it indicates excess sugar in the blood. Insufficient insulin levels in the body mainly cause this. Insulin is the hormone in charge of sugar metabolism in the body.
High blood glucose levels can cause various illnesses and ailments, the most common of which is diabetes. In addition, high blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, produces symptoms such as extreme hunger, insatiable thirst, vomiting, nausea, fast pulse, impaired vision, and so on.
If a person's fasting blood glucose level is between 100 mg/dL and 125 mg/dL, they are considered to have impaired glucose tolerance. The person may have diabetes if their fasting blood glucose levels exceed 125 mg/dL.
Uncontrolled hyperglycemia can cause serious health problems if it is not managed. The nerves, blood vessels, tissues, and organs might get damaged due to constant high blood sugar levels. Heart attacks and strokes may be more likely due to damaged blood vessels. Injuries to the nerves can also cause issues with the kidneys and eyes.
Signs and symptoms of high blood glucose levels
There are many tell-tale signs of high blood sugar levels. The most common ones include the following-
- Feeling uncontrollably thirsty
- Increased hunger
- Feeling fatigued more often
- Feeling of numbness and tingling in feet
- Blurred vision
- Fruity-smelling breath
- Recurrent skin infections
- Urinating more frequently
- Injuries, cuts, and sores take a long time to heal
- Confusion and brain fog
- Difficulty breathing
- Vomiting
- High levels of ketones in the urine
- Dry mouth and extreme thirst
- Flushed or Dry skin
Neglecting these signals might result in more severe health issues. Therefore, if any of the symptoms mentioned above are felt, one should seek emergency medical attention.
Health problems that can arise due to high blood glucose levels
High blood sugar levels significantly impact every part of the body. It can lead to the following issues if it is not treated:
- Heart disease or heart attack
- Eye damage
- Nerve damage
- Skin problems
- Stroke
- Kidney damage
How to prevent high blood glucose levels?
Diet and exercise are the best methods to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. A well-designed meal plan that considers all of the body's nutritional needs can effectively reduce high blood sugar levels.
A few other measures may be taken in addition to maintaining healthy blood glucose levels. They are
- Maintaining a healthy body weight
- No or limited alcohol intake
- Quitting smoking
- Incorporating natural supplements like Glucoredi
- Keeping stress at bay
- Practicing mindful meditation and yoga
The bottom line-
Among the most potent natural ingredients for diabetes, Gymnema Sylvestre, Berberine, licorice root, guggul, and bitter melon are the most widely researched ingredients. Most blood sugar supplements contain one or two of these ingredients, but GlucoRedi is the only supplement on the market with all these ingredients and provides maximum benefits.
