“The Adventures of the JP family, ” an incredible story of middle class family written by Radhika Acharya

The job of a writer is to express what others can't. And with this incredible power of writing, Radhika Acharya , a writer, blogger and author from Udupi, Karnataka has contributed to the world of literature.
Hailing from Goa, she completed her Bachelor degree in Literature from the Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Panjim Goa. Her writing journey began in Goa when she contributed funny articles to The Navhind Times and The Gomantak Times, both leading regional newspapers in Goa.
She took her writing to new heights when she started her blog Radhika Diaries with Wordpress, where she records her hilarious observations on the people and the world around her.
Encouraged by the overwhelming support and encouragement from her readers, she went on to write 2 books – ‘The Funny side of it’, which is an e-book with Amazon Kindle and ‘The Adventures of the JP family’ which is a paperback from Mark-Fly publishers, where 500 copies were sold in the first print.
Her book The Adventures of the JP family, initially began as a series of blog posts in response to a blogging challenge organised by Blogchatter, an online blogging platform. Buoyed by its popularity among the readers, she put the posts together in manuscript form which was picked up by Mark-Fly Publishers from Coimbatore who acquired the rights and brought it out as a paperback.
The book which is already creating a minor tsunami in the literary world, is a series of short stories all revolving around a simple middle-class Indian family from Udupi. The stories capture the every-day lives of the four members of the family in a light-hearted manner. It's simple language, endearing characters, hilarious dialogues and relatable situations have endeared it to young children, adults and the aged alike. It has been touted as the perfect pick-me-up in these troubled times.
She feels that in today’s world, people want instant and fast methods of entertainment and that gadgets and technology among other things, have contributed to delegating the habit of reading and writing to the back seat. She hopes to rekindle the love for reading among people, especially the young generation,with her easy and casual style of writing.
At present, Radhika Acharya lives in Abu Dhabi, UAE with her husband and also works as an official blogger with Times of India. She is credited with the creation of Kamalamma, a simple but iconic housewife from Udupi, whose candid but hilarious observations and comments on current happenings in the country and the world in general, has her ever-growing fans in splits.
Both Kamalamma from her blogs and the JP family from her book, have become lovable and iconic brands on their own, for their simplicity, their innocence, their relatability and their clean humour.Through her books and blogs, Radhika Acharya, hopes to encourage and motivate anyone who has the flair and love for writing to just take up a pen and –write. It is no surprise that she agrees with Louis L’Amour, the American novelist’s quote, “Start writing no matter what. The water does not flow until the tap is turned on.”
The book has been short-listed in the fiction/humor category in the Coimbatore Literary Festival, Dec 2020.It has also been featured as one of 50 Best Books by Indian Authors, alongside books like An Arranged Murder by Chetan Bhagat and Suheldev by Amish.
If you want to enjoy her incredible piece of writing you can order from Amazon-India and global and take a ride through her book “The Adventures of the JP family.”