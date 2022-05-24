The Altcoin Market is Getting Redefined with these Powerful Coins: Polygon, Chainlink, and MusheToken

Regardless of your familiarity with cryptocurrencies, you must be acquainted with Ethereum (ETH). This cryptocurrency is so popular since its market cap accounts for 20% of the market. The Ethereum (ETH) network often becomes overcrowded, resulting in delayed transactions and increased network fees. This has prompted most investors to seek superior alternatives Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), and Mushe Token (XMU) are three highly sought-after cryptocurrencies that are altering the nature of blockchain technology. Let's investigate them.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a blockchain network that aims to address Ethereum's (ETH) congestion problems. As a layer 2 blockchain, this cryptocurrency may assist decentralised application developers in avoiding very expensive costs. Its native token, MATIC, is used for network payments.
The popularity of most NFTs on the Polygon (MATIC) network has increased, since the beginning of the year. The volume of transactions has increased by more than 6,000 percent.
Polygon (MATIC) is ranked seventeenth on CoinMarketCap and had a daily rate of $0.66 at the time of writing. Being very low-cost and reasonable enables it to compete with more expensive cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH).
Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralised Ethereum-based blockchain oracle network. The network is designed to ease the movement of tamper-proof data, from sources off-chain to smart contracts on-chain.
Chainlink announced that business tycoon Bela supernova won a grant from Chainlink and Filecoin. Bela Supernova is presently creating a programme that transfers medical data, from the widely used hospital management system Better HMS to Filecoin.
It will securely store private health data on the Filecoin (FIL) network and make public health statistics available through the Chainlink (LINK) Network.
Chainlink and Filecoin have created a collaborative award programme, to assist in the development of projects on both networks. The LINK token is used within the Chainlink ecosystem, which facilitates the integration of on-chain data into blockchains. The coin is destined for future growth and should be included in your long-term portfolio.
Mushe Token (XMU)
Mushe Token (XMU) intends to build a full ecosystem that supports fiat and cryptocurrency payments using blockchain technology. Mushe Token also intends to enable near-instant transactions at ultra-low costs, letting anybody engage in its ecosystem and access fundamental financial services such as money transfers, and banking at a cheap rate.
To do this, Mushe Token (XMU) is building a suite of native goods, including an integrated cryptocurrency wallet aptly named Mushe Wallet, and a local decentralised exchange (DEX) called Mushe Swap.
These aspects will be available through MusheVerse, a digital platform that will allow users to deal in any (crypto) of their choosing, wherever in the globe.
MusheVerse will also provide users access to various other financial services, ranging from personal banking to investment planning.
The pre-sale of XMU, Mushe Token’s native utility token, is now underway, and the Mushe team has set a target price of $0.50 for its mid-July public exchange listing. Let's see whether they reach this objective!
The addition of the three tokens described above, MATIC, LINK, and XMU, might provide enormous profits in the future. The Mushe Token (XMU) has positioned itself strategically as a coin for a diversified ecosystem. If you can amass large quantities, it might offer you an advantage. Always develop your portfolio using the dollar-cost averaging strategy, and never invest more than you can afford to lose. You may also track Mushe Token’s development using the links provided below.
Mushe Token (XMU):
Presale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-in
Website: https://www.mushe.world/