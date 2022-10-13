The Battle To Become The Ultimate Meme Coin, Who Will Win? Rocketize vs Dogecoin

Anyone who knows crypto knows that one of the best forms that exist is the meme coin. Created from internet jokes and enjoyable and relatable content, the meme coin concept connects people across the world. It gives people a space to enjoy viral and entertaining content and learn about crypto in the meantime. But when it comes to the ultimate meme coin, which takes the cake?
Whether you are here for dog memes or invested in every move Elon Musk makes, there are cryptocurrencies and platforms for you.
Let’s dive into the two meme cryptocurrencies that are changing the game. Rocketize and Dogecoin.
Up, Up And Away With Rocketize
Rocketize is a meme token which is boosting people’s finances for the better and fuelling their daily dose of fun and happiness. As the platform is decentralised, it means there is no central authority in control. The platform is community-owned and the people involved are motivated to work with one another and achieve common goals.
One of its goals is to simplify the DeFi sector and invite more people to participate, and the way they do this is through the power of memes. The Neil Armstrong of crypto thrives and differs from the rest with its intergalactic aesthetic. The innovative and out-of-this-world developing brand taps into those who are fascinated with space and breaking down and simplifying the structure of DeFi projects.
They wish to utilise a native cryptocurrency with a meme token that builds huge interest. Using a meme token with futuristic features and modernised elements attracts more and more people to invest in the world of crypto. The ultimate goal for every meme token platform is to connect people with the love for memes, internet jokes and gifs.
Making plenty of success through their presales, Rocketize is on the way up! But when it comes to the competitors like Dogecoin, how does it compare?
Barking Mad With Dogecoin
The open-source peer-to-peer digital currency is taking the meme coin world by storm. It utilises blockchain technology and aims to connect people by letting them get involved with the meme madness.
The platform is community-based which promotes the whole brand’s ethos of connecting people and creating a vibrant and friendly space for all. The Dogecoin community cares about the well-being of one another, being kind and teaching the world about cryptocurrency. Through the power of memes, Dogecoin is devoted to spreading the message and benefits of crypto and are doing so through a less intimidating and scary forum.
However, Dogecoin has not had the best position in the public eye. In 2021 Elon Musk make a joke about Dogecoin and many believe this was the cause of the price collapse which happened that year.
The coin market is constantly up and down, which luckily enough for Dogecoin, after the Elon comment worked in their favour. Dogecoin has been in the spotlight because of a highly-respected individual, but they aren’t finished yet. With plenty of praise and excitement still surrounding the coin, Dogecoin is never stopping.
To Conclude…
Whatever you prefer, there is a crypto platform for you. Cryptocurrencies do not have to be scary, and many platforms incorporate your interests and create online spaces which will at least tempt you to get involved.
Check the links below and get involved today.
Rocketize Token (JATO)
● Presale: http://rocket.rocketize.io/
● Website: http://rocketize.io/