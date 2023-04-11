The Best Crypto to Buy in 2023? Analysts Recommend Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Collateral Network (COLT)

The general crypto market has been on the rise lately. One of the biggest gainers in 2023 is expected to be Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Collateral Network (COLT).
Collateral Network (COLT) in particular has been tipped for a 35x gain in price.
Read on to find out why you should consider investing in these projects.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) has been one of the top gainers in April. The numbers suggest staggering growth: compared to 2021, the Polygon network has about three times more unique sellers, buyers, and even transactions each month, which means an increased interest in MATIC.
This is thanks to Polygon’s partnership with traditional brands, which has led many non-crypto traders to join the network. For example, many people joined the Polygon network because they receive NFT rewards from Starbucks and Reddit.
Polygon is now the target of many businesses that want to enter this high-growth industry. MATIC has increased by more than 40% since the beginning of the year, and it’s expected to maintain bullish momentum throughout the rest of the year thanks to the increasing adoption of blockchain technology.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) has recently released a new upgrade, leading its native coin, AVAX, to go up by about 2% in only one day. Avalanche’s upgrade, known as Cortina, is supposed to make the network quicker and easier to use. In addition to this, Avalanche has also released the Evergreen Subnets, which are tools that can be used by financial institutions.
Avalanche’s AVAX is surging, mainly thanks to the benefits brought by the Cortina upgrade. Thanks to lower costs and quicker transactions, AVAX is expected to have a positive performance this year as its many benefits keep attracting new users to the Avalanche platform.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is one of the hottest platforms right now. This is the first crowdlending platform in the world that allows just about anyone to become a borrower or a lender in the peer-to-peer system.
Collateral Network innovates and disrupts the lending industry by minting fractionalized NFTs backed by borrowers’ physical assets, such as artwork, jewelry, diamonds, luxury watches, or even fine wine. Lenders can generate passive income in form of interest payments from borrowers, or by trading their loan portfolios. The platform boasts a slippage-free trading environment due to its institutional-level liquidity.
Collateral Network is currently in its presale stage priced at only $0.01. However, due to these robust features and trustworthy mechanisms, analysts expect COLT, the native token, to reach as high as $0.35 when it goes live. This may not seem much – but it is, in fact, an expected growth of 3,500% for early investors. Also, COLT token holders enjoy many other perks, including voting rights, discounts on borrowing fees, and many more.
Summary
For this year, analysts recommend Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Collateral Network (COLT) as the best projects. This is due to their fundamentals, position in the market, and unique benefits – such as Collateral Network’s first mover advantage as the first crowdlending platform in the world.
