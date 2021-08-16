The best ideas come from the biggest problems”, says entrepreneur Vineela Kistampally

To make big things happen, it is important for an individual to put in the relentless effort. It is mandatory to keep the eyes stick to the goal no matter how hard times might get. Understanding the same, Vineela Reddy, crediting her impeccable spirit of entrepreneurship, chose the road less taken and became a young Master franchise holder for the Desi Tea Time Pvt Ltd. Envisioning helping the local communities grow, she realized that it would need strong leaders in the sector to rule out any ethical and economical challenges that they have been facing.
Talking about the force that drives her to make a difference with her endeavor, she says, “The need for better facilities and job opportunities in the villages has always forced the young minds to migrate to cities, leaving their own people and family behind to make a decent living. I want to change this and bring effective and potential earning techniques to the rural areas as well so that poor agricultural practices and weak supply chain facilities do not drive away the youth who can help the local communities to develop.”
Entrepreneurship is more than building wealth and selling products, it’s about uplifting lives and bringing value to the community.
Her young entrepreneur mind spotted Tea Time, an authentic Indian Tea Brand which was the right space for her goals to be accomplished. Leveraging this opportunity Vineela started working as a business developer. She joined Tea Time at its budding stage 3 years ago, and wore multiple hats to tackle the challenges the company had to face initially. From working in different verticals from supply chain, onboarding the right vendors & creating more channels for sales, hiring executives to build a strong sales force for the company to manifesting herself as the Head of Corporate Communications at Tea Time, her journey has been exemplary.
In her successful period of over two years, she has contributed to a solid revenue generation and has played a predominant role in resolving issues being a complaint analyst. Channelizing her inner entrepreneurial stint, she opened 35 outlets of the brand in her hometown. As an employee, she has opened over 450 outlets of Tea Time and has represented the brand in franchisee India platforms in various states like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
Noteworthy entrepreneur on a mission!
Hailing from an agriculture-based community of Mahbubnagar, Telangana, Vineela is an engineer by profession. She initially faced hard bashing from society for making such a
career switch, but she never let it dwindle her spirit and hence, stood by her decision to invest in the Tea Time Brand. Her brilliance & efforts that she put into this brand led to her creating business opportunities for her town and many other tier 2 and tier 3 cities across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Orissa, AP, and Telangana ultimately making her the face of the company.
The impact the millennial has created!
Under her mindful leadership, the 35 franchises she has opened are helping small cottage industries with a platform to realize the proper value of their commodity. Right from sourcing milk from the local dairy to homemade snacks, every Tea Time franchise under her efficient mind, has benefitted mutually by working closely with the local businesses for their day-to-day operations. The efforts of her to touch people’s lives in her entrepreneurial journey stood as a strong pillar for the business to position itself as a profitable & trustworthy brand which has marked its significant presence in small towns & districts. Through Tea Time she has not only paved the way for her future goals but also for many young entrepreneurs, local businesses, and people with very little investment to a brighter future. Her productive hand in the largest Tea chain has led her to be a source of inspiration for many other young minds who look forward to scaling heights with a visionary approach.
Vineela Reddy has made it a point to take Tea Time to a global level and spread the joy of authentic Indian drinks across the borders, alongside motivating minds to be their own leaders and help in the development of the rural areas of the country.