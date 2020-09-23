The brain behind the explosive victories of Samajwadi Party

"Politicians", what comes into your mind when you hear this word? A fat old guy with over-commitment and under-delivery of their promises and duties. But this scenario is fast changing with more young and dedicated energy getting inducted into the field. The fame of one such name that is mushrooming these days in Uttar Pradesh is- Mr. Mohammad Shariq. Better known as Socialist Shariq, he's is a youth sensation based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The milestones set by him in Uttar Pradesh in the field of education, housing, charity, and social upliftment have earned him the prefix on his name- socialist.
Unlike most politicians being uneducated, he's a graduate of the Allahabad Agricultural Institute of the 2004 batch. And since college, he's been active in working and campaigning toward development and against the bad elements of society. Later in 2010 he joined the Samajwadi Party and grew to become one personal favorite of the party and the leadership. He was given the responsibility for election campaigning by Mr. Yadav in 2012. He worked really hard and made possible the victory of Mr. Haji Parvez Ahmed Tanki from the city southern assembly of Prayagraj. Seeing this he was further entrusted with political campaigning in 2017 where Mr. Ujjwal Raman Singh won from Karchana and in 2018 Mr. Nagendra Singh Patel won in the Phulpur Lok Sabha elections. These subsequent victories were a result of explosive hard work and smart campaigning. And this resulted in Mr. Shariq being appointed the state secretary for the Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh in 2018. Additionally, he also worked as the in-charge of Vidhan Sabha Phulpur. He's involved in a lot more contributions to the society than just politics. Mr. Shariq plants about 100 trees every year as a token of gratitude towards our mother earth. Apart from that, he's also been working on social issues such as untouchability, caste-based discrimination, the education sector, and many more for years now. This active lifestyle of getting the needful equal rights and opportunities is not just his attribute but his whole family has been into philanthropy for decades. From donating land to arrange housing rent-free for about 2000 homeless families to serving meals and ration to migrants and the needy during the lockdown, they contribute to society at par with what a state government should do.
From motivating the youth to be generous to being the messiah of many and working towards the betterment and development of society Mr. Shariq has come a long way and we know he's to reach a lot higher in life. Despite having been such a big politician, Mr. Shariq is really a very down to earth and humble person. We wish Mr. Mohammad Shariq all the very best for all his future endeavors.