The Bright Effects of Dark CBD

There are so many elements to choosing the right hemp product for you. One of the main questions that a dispensary might ask you is whether you are looking for isolate, broad-spectrum, or full-spectrum. At CBD For The People, we take it a step further and offer raw, uncut, black CBD oil products.
As one of the only people to be doing this, we understand that many may have questions about what this means. That is why we wanted to take some time to discuss the different options for CBD oil and why ours is the best!
What are the Types of CBD Oil?
CBD oil exists primarily in three main groups mainly dealing with how much the processing remediates the other aspects of the plant. While the primary reason for doing this is to get rid of any trace amounts of THC, other options remove even more elements from the raw flower.
As such, the three main types of CBD oil are:
Isolated CBD
This oil is the most heavily processed and contains just the CBD cannabinoid. This means the removal of all 400+ compounds that contribute to the total effect of the plant. While CBD is the most powerful element of the plant, it’s wrong to assume that it is the only part that matters.
All of these chemicals – mostly consisting of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other such compounds – contribute to the total effect and potency of the plant.
Broad-Spectrum CBD
Broad-spectrum CBD seeks to keep all elements of the plant except for the THC. This is typically the best option for anyone with a sensitivity to THC or subjected to harsh THC testing. While the THC in CBD (even in trace amounts) does a lot to boost the effectiveness, broad-spectrum is the second most powerful option.
Full-Spectrum CBD
Full-spectrum CBD effects are typically more powerful and effective than the other options. With a full-spectrum solution, the user can enjoy the entire plant and the benefits that come along with it. While this includes the trace amounts of THC, it is not enough for an intoxicating effect.
Unless a person has a severe sensitivity to THC, full-spectrum is the best possible option out there. Trying to boil the complexities of the cannabis plant down to one or two compounds doesn’t get close to matching the effectiveness of the full plant.
Benefits of Dark CBD Oil
The benefits of CBD oils that have not undergone heavy processing will always be the most powerful solution. Unfortunately, even full-spectrum solutions can go through so much processing that they wind up losing more than they intend or need.
One of the best ways to see how much a producer has processed a product is to look at its color.
Is Dark CBD Oil Bad?
It’s hard to know how some of these myths start, but somehow the notion that CBD oil should be clear started going around a few years back. As a result, vape and tincture solutions have turned up the processing of their products to make them look more desirable to the public.
Contrary to this belief, a dark CBD solution is often going to be more powerful as it is less manipulated by human hands. Dark CBD oil keeps more of the plant in the product, boosting efficacy and potency.
What sets Unrefined CBD Oil Apart
Unrefined full-spectrum hemp oil keeps as much of the 400+ chemicals in the cannabis plant as possible. Even today we are still learning about the benefits that some of these elements and compounds contain.
Take, for example, the terpene Myrcene. This aromatic essential oil is in the plant, secreted along with the CBD and other compounds, and has studies showing it to be a relaxant. When considering how many turn to cannabis for that exact effect, it’s not hard to see how helpful it is to keep it included.
Unrefined hemp oil benefits are the same as the wide-ranging effects of the flower itself since it maintains as much of that as possible.
The Entourage Effect
The benefits of CBD oil that have not gone through a heavy amount of manipulation are much higher than that of others. The primary reason for this is because of the “entourage effect.”
This is the term reserved for the total effect of the plant, based on the combined effort of all compounds included. Studies have shown that the requirement for CBD is higher when it is on its own as opposed to in the full-spectrum form.
Finding the Best CBD Oil
