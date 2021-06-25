The cat-eyed beauty – A talent from the land that has contributed immensely to put India on the GLOBAL MAP

Gonikoppa:- The arrival of a promising talent to the Kannada film industry from Kodagu has raised expectation of film lovers across the state.
And the name is Ballachanda Akshitha Bopaiah whose root of origin is Gonikoppa in Kodagu. Ms. Akshitha is winning hearts of Kannada cine lovers across the state with her appearances in Kannada feature films.
Akshitha has proved herself as a promising actor from Kodagu and is enjoying the rewards of all the hardwork the artist has put in to reach where she is. She has acted in multiple films in Kannada starting with REAL POLICE, her debut film which marked Akshitha’s entry into world of Kannada cinema in the year 2017.
Akshitha has already acted with top names of Sandalwood like, Late actor Rebel Star Ambareesh, Real Star Upendra, Abhinaya Chatura Satish Ninasam, Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and many more.
In the film Ambi ninge vayassaito, Akshitha had donned the role of Childhood Friend of Late Actor Ambareesh and her role had impressed Ambareesh to an extent that the legend had declared Akshitha as a promising lead lady of the Kannada Film Industry.
Her role in the film Brahmachari starring Satish Ninasam gained popularity with her fine acting skills & her act in the scene where a marriage alliance is discussed for the hero is a notable one and was entertaining enough for film lovers.
Akshitha added life to the role in the film Upendra I Luv U in which she appeared as Real Star Upendra’s childhood friend.
The actor has appeared in a lead role in the film Shivarjuna. Also, P5 starring Vikram Ravichandran and Trivikrama are Kannada films in which Akshitha as appeared as the lead lady.
Akshita has also starred in TV commercials and her appearance in the Add for Pothy’s with Power Star Puneet Rajkumar is a notable one.
Apart from Sandalwood Akshitha has left a mark with audiences in Tamil Nadu with her outstanding performances in Tamil daily soaps titled, Azaghu, Sumangali, thazhampoo , Kannana Kanne.
With her classy and stylish looks and brilliant performances in both small and silver screen, Akshitha is here to stay and entertain audiences.
Bellachanda Akshita:
A resident of Gonikoppa, Akshitha is the daughter of Bopaiah and Prema Bopaiah. Completed her primary education at Gonikoppa Lion’s School, High School at St. Annamma at Virajpete and completed her M.Com at Mysore Vidyashrama College.
Her love towards acting has brought her this far and is shining bright in the hearts of audiences.