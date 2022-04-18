The Chai Master, Mr. Rafih Filli - CEO of FiLLi Cafe with ambitiously growing USA expansions plans for the company

In addition to multiple simultaneous expeditions, Mr Rafih Filli is also focusing on one of his dream projects. Which is to take Filli cafe to the US. The United States Expansion Plan has already been chalked out and the initial accomplishments of the plan has been flagged with the opening of Filli's latest New York and Texas cafes & it's franchise store.
Apart from that Mr Rafih Filli has also recently inaugurated Filli Cafe's amazing Headquarters at Burjuman Business Tower in the heart of Dubai. The grand opening was scheduled on Saturday, 9th April which was attended by famous personalities around the world including elite Sheikh and famous Islamic Scholar, Mr Mufti Menk. The panoramically alive & luxe headquarters gave a totally different dimension to the brand name & impact of the company.
The Houston's & New York's Filli cafe and Franchise store came into existence just in the last couple of months, making it among one of the most cogent part of the international expansion plans plans.
In one of his public meetings the Chai Master Mr Rafih Filli stated "The efforts behind the establishment of New York and Texas Filli cafes & franchise store was worth struggling for. I have never felt being this much accomplished before in my lifetime. "
Mr. Rafih Filli on one of his social media account captioned "Back to beautiful Dubai after the successful trip of 40 days. We have opened the fiLLi door to USA, Canada and UK market, even finally we have opened our first store in Houston Texas state and we are opening 6 more stores in next 6 month in Austin, Dallas (America) Toronto CANADA, London Marylebone, Leicester & Luton in UK. I feel that I have done a year job in 40 days time."
From his statement it can be clearly understood that Mr. Rafih Filli is exceptionally dedicated to USA Expansion plans for the company. He is all set, anytime may announce the opening of six Filli stores in Austin, Dallas, Toronto, Marylebone, Leicester & Luton. Out of which two major ones lie in under the USA expansions plans for the company.
Now refering to lastest facts & figures, the Filli cafe has been able to make its presence felt in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Canada, India, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and United States of America with its latest headquarters in the heart of UAE and more than seventy five well maintained outlets alongwith fifteen franchise stores has been opened prosperously around the globe.
