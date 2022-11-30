The Crypto Whale's Top Choices: Oryen Network, Mask Network, and Cardano

Cryptocurrency whales affect the prices of digital assets through heavy transactions involving a lot of money. For example, once whales are interested in a project, they buy vast amounts of it, and as a result, the prices face immense buying pressure causing a surge in prices. But, unfortunately, the opposite is also true.
When whales don’t see the future in a project, they sell heavily, causing a price decline due to massive selling pressure. As a result, whales control both bull and bear markets. When whales are buying big, the resultant sentiment of the crypto market becomes bullish, and when they are taking profits or cashing out, the overall market becomes bearish.
Oryen, Mask, and Cardano are what whales want
Cardano is one of the biggest crypto ecosystems in the world. The project was launched by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, in 2017 as an open-source, public blockchain. The native cryptocurrency of Cardano is ADA, and it has become a favorite digital currency among investors. Since the beginning of the year, Cardano has been steadily declining due to the ongoing bearish market sentiment. However, experts predict that Cardano is still a project worth investing in, and ADA offers value and solid returns over the long term.
On the other hand, Mask Network is a DeFi protocol that allows social media users of popular social platforms to transact digital assets as well as interact with DApps. Mask Network users can also use encrypted content such as messages, pictures, and video content. Mask Network’s native cryptocurrency is the Mask Token. Crypto fans owning or holding the Mask Token have exclusive rights to participate in voting exercises for initiatives concerning the project through Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). The Mask Network has a DAO known as MaskDAO.
Oryen Network, the whale’s ultimate choice
Oryen network is the next big DeFi protocol. The project is live on presale, selling the $ORY token at a discounted price of $0.15. The token's price will hike to $0.35 once the project goes live on the mainnet. Oryen allows users to earn a 90% annualized percentage return on invested capital, making $ORY one of the most profitable investments of the year. The project has been doing well recently despite whales' dumping of most cryptocurrencies.
Oryen is still an undiscovered project despite Youtube features already, a factor that makes it lucrative. Jump in on the ride before whales take advantage.
