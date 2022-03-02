The day the term woman leader retires is a true validation of equality

March 2: Jessie Paul has had an interesting career spanning 27 years as an entrepreneur, investor, board member and marketing leader scaling heights. Very few women professionals in India have that, too, from her humble beginnings from a small town called Nazareth south of India. Born to an Indian foreign services officer (from whom she picked up her passion for writing), Jessie is also the author of a best-selling book, “No money marketing” published by Bloomsbury India. Her second book, “Marketing without money – An essential guide”, just hit the stands last month. Despite scoring well in her BE Computer Science at NIT-Trichy and landing a job at Tata Elxsi on campus, Jessie found her calling in marketing, going on to doing her MBA with specialization in marketing at IIM-Kolkata. She ditched the campus offers in sales largely and, on her own, found a job in O&M Chennai. There has been no looking back since then with successful roles in Infosys & iGate culminating in becoming the first woman CMO at Wipro Ltd., the technology flagship of the Wipro group. On the sidelines of the promotional tour of her new book, Jessie found the time to share some perspectives beyond her book and marketing – her first passion.
The term woman leader needs to go, and it takes societal change more than law to drive equality.
We will have true equality when the term “woman leader” is retired! Any individual’s ability to control their life is determined by financial independence and the balance of power in their important relationships. Employers can be legislated to maintain equality. Societal change is more important, only through education and transformation.
Support is important, but one needs to have clear priorities themselves.
It’s my daughter who nudged me to finish the second book when I was dithering. My husband chipped in with editing and making countless cups of tea while I was writing. I do try to balance all aspects of my life but what is key is having clear priorities for oneself. I see myself as an advisor who shares a lot of her business experience as a Board Member, advisor, speaker or writer (book + newsletter).
Writing is a passion. And my father was in some way an inspiration.
Believe that lack of marketing skills is what is impeding India from realizing its true potential despite tremendous innovation happening all around here. My books & free newsletters are a way to share my knowledge and learn from readers. I enjoy writing and had the privilege of having Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji as coaches. My father was in the Indian Foreign Service and wrote some of Indira Gandhi’s speeches - so he played a part too!
Jessie sits on the boards of PB FINTECH (parent company of Policy bazaar & Paisabazaar), Bajaj Consumer care, Credit Access Grameen, Expleo Solutions & Royal Orchid Hotels. She is the Founder & CEO of Paul Writer Strategic Services, offering advisory, implementation & program management for technology/technology-enabled companies. She is also an early-stage investor in ARRKA, a niche player s in Data Privacy and Info. Security and GAGLERS, INC. offers voice broadcasting for political advocacy, robotic process automation for intelligent dialling, p2p texting, and Text Broadcasting Software in 200+ countries under CallHub.