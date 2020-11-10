The Eco Man of India - Zeeshan Khan emerges Swachh Bharat icon, drives solid waste management

Landfill sites turned garbage mountains are the eyesore in cities, generating massive carbon emissions besides posing major health hazards to nearby habitations. Lack of solid waste management is adding to the woes of urban management.
India generates 62 million tons of urban solid waste per year. Only 43 MT is collected by the municipal entities and 31MT is dumped in landfill sites.
Zeeshan Khan, an Indian Environmentalist and Founder &CEO of Beyond Smart Group is leading the campaign for sustainable solutions for solid waste management in the urban cities. He emphasizes the importance of sustainable energy for alleviating effects of climate change.
Supporting PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign to clean India, this young entrepreneur founded Beyond Smart Group, a multi-venture organisation that primarily aims at sustainable development.
Concerned with environmental issues and noting that plastic was causing havoc in his state Madhya Pradesh, Khan executed his vision into the state’s first waste plastic crushing centre in 2017. But he didn’t stop there. This dynamic young man went on to do several other activities for the betterment of the environment, while lending help in making cities more habitable.
Speaking about his success at a very young age, Zeeshan says, “The easy days ahead of you will be easy. It is the hard days — the times that challenge you to your very core — that will determine who you are. You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but by how you survive.”
Hailing from Bhopal, Zeeshan’s journey of becoming successful was full of hardships and struggles. From being a college dropout to working in a call centre, Zeeshan has proved himself as an inspiration for the younger generation.
Zeeshan Khan is popularly known as ‘Eco Man of India’, he also runs various plastic donation drives. He started the Plastic Donation Center. It was first launched in Bhopal, which was inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh in 2019. With his optimistic vision, Zeeshan and his team successfully recycled more than 50,000 kilograms of waste plastic between 2018-20. He has also developed low-cost sanitation sensors for public toilets. Since 2016 his journey has progressed to affiliation with the state government, Government of India and the United Nations.
“Plastic Donation Centers will not only help us in recycling the plastic but will also work for employment and revenue generation by which the deprived sections of the society will benefit,” said Zeeshan.
Zeeshan is soon going to launch an ‘Eco India Movement’ towards creating awareness about environmental issues while also motivating people to lead a zero-waste life. The campaign would be launched in more than 30 cities of different parts of India. One of his innovations has been showcased and featured by the Government of India Agni and Invest India.
In addition to this, Beyond Smart Group deals with various industries like Infrastructure, Manpower, Automobile, Technology, Entertainment& Art. Through Beyond Smart Group, Zeeshan is employing thousands of people and wants his business to contribute through sustainable growth, knowledge excellence and exemplary governance practices.
The ongoing global Pandemic and its raising concerns made Zeeshan to start #DisposeSafely campaign that makes people aware of the safe disposal of masks and gloves after using to prevent the deadly spread of the virus.
On the business front, he is all set for a multi-million-dollar investment in India along with his Dubai-based Venture partner in the field of Technology, Art and Private Jet travel industry. He is working out strategies for unveiling the investment roadmap.
Zeeshan also has been awarded with the most prestigious awards, including MP Ratna Award (2018), India Leadership Award (2019), Raja Bhoj Udyog Ratna Award (2020), Zeeshan has inspired and motivated thousands of people and is working relentlessly for developing a sustainable future for the upcoming generations.
The Eco Man of India - Zeeshan Khan emerges Swachh Bharat icon, drives solid waste management
Landfill sites turned garbage mountains are the eyesore in cities, generating massive carbon emissions besides posing major health hazards to nearby habitations. Lack of solid waste management is adding to the woes of urban management.