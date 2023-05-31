The Emergence of Direct Mutual Funds: An Efficient, Low-Cost Investment Avenue

In recent years, mutual funds have become a preferred choice for many investors due to their potential to generate higher returns and the diversification they offer. While there are various ways to invest in mutual funds, one method that has gained considerable traction is investing in direct mutual funds. Launched in 2013 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), direct mutual funds have offered Indian investors an affordable, straightforward way to enter the mutual fund market.
What sets direct mutual funds apart is the manner of investment. Rather than going through intermediaries or distributors, investors can purchase these funds directly from the mutual fund houses or through registered stock exchange websites. This direct access to the fund houses eliminates the need for a middleman, resulting in cost savings for the investor. You can invest in Direct Mutual Funds via Alice Blue at Zero Cost.
The major advantage of this investment approach lies in its affordability. As investors bypass intermediaries, the expense ratio - the fees charged by the fund house to manage the fund - tends to be lower compared to regular mutual funds where these expenses also include distributor commissions. This saving might seem insignificant in the short term but can significantly impact the total returns in the long run due to the power of compounding.
At its core, a direct mutual fund enables investors to buy units directly from the fund house that manages the fund, eliminating distributor fees. This direct communication between the investor and the fund house simplifies the transaction process, and more importantly, makes it more cost-effective.
The process of investing in direct mutual funds is quite straightforward and largely online. It begins with registering on the website of a stockbroker or an asset management company (AMC). This step involves providing personal information and completing the mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure, which includes submitting necessary identity and address proofs along with bank details.
Once the registration and KYC process is complete, investors can choose the amount they wish to invest. It is important to note that the minimum investment amount may vary across different fund houses and schemes. Some funds may have a minimum investment requirement of as low as ₹500.
Following this, investors can commit their money to the selected mutual fund and choose their preferred mode of payment. Most platforms accept debit cards, credit cards, and internet banking for transactions. Upon investment, it's essential to keep track of the invested amount by observing changes in the Net Asset Value (NAV).
Several direct mutual funds have made their mark in the investment world. Some popular ones include Axis Bluechip Fund Direct Plan, HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan Direct Plan, and ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct Plan, among others. The returns offered by these funds vary, and it's essential to do a thorough analysis before investing.
In the investment world, it is crucial to understand the differences between similar-sounding terms. Direct and regular mutual funds often cause confusion among investors. While both types of funds are managed by professional fund managers, the key difference lies in their purchase mode and associated costs. Direct funds are bought directly from the mutual fund company, translating into lower expense ratios due to the absence of distributor commissions. Regular funds, however, are purchased via financial advisors or distributors, which adds to the total expense ratio.
Despite the need for independent investment decisions, direct mutual funds present several advantages. They generally have a higher Net Asset Value (NAV) because more of the investor's capital is invested in the underlying assets due to the lower expense ratio. This, in turn, can lead to higher returns over the long term. Furthermore, the elimination of intermediaries reduces the potential for conflicts of interest, as the fund house is solely responsible for managing the fund.
While the benefits of direct mutual funds are numerous, they are not devoid of risks. Market volatility, investment risks, and the need for individual decision-making require investors to carefully assess the performance and risk factors of direct mutual funds. Regular market monitoring, a keen understanding of market trends, and making adjustments when necessary are crucial for investment success.
Direct mutual funds thus emerge as an efficient, cost-effective way of investing in the mutual fund market. By offering lower expenses and the potential for higher returns, these funds can serve as a worthy addition to an investor's portfolio. However, every investor's needs and risk tolerance are unique, and it's important to consider these factors before making an investment decision.
Learn more about Direct mutual funds in this article.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.