The empire of luxurious dreams- Manzil pathan

Do you ever think what is the reason that forces a person to do something for themselves ? You might say that it is money , fame or anything like family condition. But no there’s a desire that you must do something on your own. This desire doesn’t let you rest .
Manzil pathan is one such person we are talking about today. He runs a company named custom car wheel studio. He is the owner of the company as well and running it at a smooth growing pace even in the pandemic.
Manzil speaks that what he is concerned about is the quality that is delivered to the customers . He himself owns So many luxurious cars and feels that they are close to his heart. Same is the thing that he does for his customers. The customisation that is done by him is the best thing that anyone can receive.
Manzil pathan is from a well settled family and his family is into business. But he felt that he needs to do something on his own and that’s why he started from the basics.
Manzil says that he feels that there’s no other way to success. From starting a buisness at a small scale to running a company at such big extent is a dream come true for him.