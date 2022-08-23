The Evolution of Meme Coins: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogeliens

Meme coin is a term that was first coined in 2013 when the first meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE), launched and inspired a generation of tokens which include Shiba Inu (SHIB) and, more recently, Dogeliens (DOGET).
Meme coins are named for their associations with various internet jokes or “memes”, with the most popular meme adopted by these cryptocurrencies being Doge. This joke includes depictions of a Shiba Inu breed dog. The Shiba Inu dog, and Doge meme, have since been adopted by many meme coins, including all three tokens featured here - which feature the dog in their names and symbols.
Here’s a look at three cryptocurrencies, each representing a different stage in the evolution of meme coins.
The First Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) Was A Pioneer
Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first meme coin launched in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who created the token as a joke. Now, just over two and a half years later, Dogecoin (DOGE) is the tenth-largest cryptocurrency (and the largest meme coin).
Dogecoin (DOGE) took the crypto world by storm because it offered something different to the market when it launched. Remember that this was before even the release of Ethereum (ETH), which revolutionized blockchain and cryptocurrency when it introduced its smart contract platform in July 2015. Dogecoin (DOGE) captured the community's imagination as it was refreshing and new, a joke that was poking fun at a market that was at the time filled with clones and imitators of Bitcoin (BTC).
Whilst Dogecoin (DOGE) has much of the same utility as Bitcoin (BTC), as it acts as a store of value used for sending and receiving peer-to-peer transactions, it offers much faster speeds and lower transaction fees by comparison.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added Utility To Meme Coins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme coin, just behind Dogecoin (DOGE), and has the 14th largest market capitalization out of all cryptocurrencies. It launched in August 2020 and was created by an anonymous person or group called “Ryoshi”. Its inspiration is clear, with much of its branding and imagery matching that of Dogecoin (DOGE).
Created as another meme coin in the vein of Dogecoin (DOGE), in that it initially acted as little more than a store of value for sending and receiving transactions, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved and now has a large ecosystem. This ecosystem includes ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange built on Ethereum for trading Shiba Inu (SHIB) with other tokens, staking, yield farming, and more.
Dogeliens (DOGET) Combines Meme Coins, NFTs and P2E
Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new cryptocurrency on Binance Smart Chain that further evolves the meme coin space by adding even more utility. The token is currently used for utility on the Dogeliens open-source platform, and a democratic voting system will be implemented to give voting rights to users who own tokens.
The Dogeliens ecosystem includes NFTs that can be minted via Dogeliens and used in the Dogeliens play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse game. These NFTs represent in-game characters that players can pit against one another in the ‘Pup Litter’ game mode.
Dogeliens Academy is the educational program of Dogeliens (DOGET). It is a virtual online platform featuring thousands of hours of video content and articles for learning more about blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Meme Coins Have Come A Long Way
Meme coins have come a long way since the launch of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013, with tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) evolving the space by engineering new functions and utilities and redefining what it means to be a meme coin. The innovation continues today, with new cryptocurrencies like Dogeliens (DOGET) taking up the reigns of meme coin innovation.
