The exhilarating experience of Dubai Safari: Find here what it includes

Dubai desert safari is one of the most talked-about attractions by everyone who has visited one of the most progressive cities of the Middle East. Dubai desert represents the old-world charm of this cosmopolitan city. Desert safari is the best way to absorb the alluring beauty of this vast desert. Desert safari Dubai is an unmissable adventure. The safari is available in a wide range of options depending on your expectations and choices. Here we have given the details of all the exciting activities that a typical Dubai desert safari includes:
Dune Bashing
This is the most exciting part of the Desert safari Dubai, where you are driven through an array of big and small dunes in a spacious vehicle like a Land Cruiser or Range Rover. This is no ordinary drive; it will wreck your nerves, and sometimes you will feel a rush of adrenaline as this drive blasts you across the golden sands at exhilarating speeds. Stay hydrated
Quad Biking
Another fun-filled activity for travelers above 16 years of age. After reaching the campsite avail this one at an extra charge, which is worthwhile. You can select an isolated dune and hit it with an easy-to-maneuver quad bike. Kids between 3-14 can accompany adults of the family. At the same time, kids below 3 years, older people, and pregnant women are not allowed.
Sand Boarding
Strap your feet into a sturdy sandboard and glide down the massive dunes. This is going to be fun and exciting to check your balance. This activity is suitable for both teenagers and adults.
Dune Buggy
This is especially popular among thrill-seekers. The self-driven terrain vehicles are equipped with seatbelts, helmets, and goggles to accommodate 2 persons. If you are a fan of car-racing sports, this will excite you quite a bit. You can opt for a 1 hour or 2-hour dune buggy safari at an additional cost, in addition to a morning safari. Dubai desert safari has added a new Polaris dune buggy for tourists’ enjoyment.
Camel Ride
For an alternative way of marveling at the desert wilderness, climb on the back of a camel and journey over the dunes. This wobbly yet exciting ride lets you to experience how the early settlers and ancient Bedouins used to traverse the Arabian Desert.
Bedouin Camp
A campsite developed in the theme of traditional Bedouin living that has traditional Arabian carpets, low tables, and cushions for comfortable seating. Entering the camp provides you with a relaxed feeling and a great ambiance after the tiring dune bashing. Bedouin camps are also exemplary examples of Arabic heritage that has always attracted people from all over the world.
Arabic heritage and culture
A wealth of cultural experiences awaits you at the camp on every desert safari! The list is vast and exciting, from henna tattooing and falconry and photographs in traditional Arabian attire. Till the late evening guests enjoy belly dancing by fluid Arabic dancers and enjoy the Sufi spins by Tanura dancers that can mesmerize anyone. People also enjoy Sheesha, the famous Arabic water pipe.
BBQ Dinner
The barbeque and dinner you enjoy in the camp will leave a fond memory of Arabian taste for a long time. Dinner is part of both evening and overnight safaris. People who do not wish to go for dune bashing or physically tiring activities can opt for dinner exclusively at the campsite. This option has been kept specially for pregnant women and elderly people to avoid being left behind while others do their favorite activities in the desert. They can directly reach the campsite, enjoy the cultural shows, and enjoy the meal on a starry desert night.
Dubai desert safari is available in a wide variety of options like morning safari, evening safari, premium evening safari, overnight safari, super deluxe overnight safari, extreme adventure safari, private desert safari, and dinner in the desert. The charges also vary accordingly. You can prebook the safari with Oasis palm Dubai, a certified operator for these safaris. They provide hassle-free booking of these safaris. They are known to keep the best safety and hygiene standards.
A few essential points to remember are following all the COVID-19 regulations, keeping yourself hydrated in the desert environment, and following all the instructions given by your tour operators.