The Finest Branded Adventure Sports Apparel And Mountain Gear in India

According to a statistical report, the global adventure tourism market size was around $112,225 in 2020. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20% for the period 2022–2028. In recent times, India has emerged as a hub of global adventure tourism for its natural hills, picturesque forests, and scenic landscapes.
India attracts over 3.4-million adventure tourists per year based on a 2015 statistical survey. The actual figure may have gone down a bit owing to COVID-19 pandemic, but it may soon see a steep rise in adventurous tourism once COVID-19 crisis is over.
Among adventure tourism, winter sports have been steadily growing in India. Skiing, snowboarding, and ice hockey are some of the prominent winter sports in India. Similarly, adventure sports like sport-climbing are also getting momentum these days, as the Olympics has recognized the sport in entirety.
As the demand for professional sports apparel & technical equipment has been constantly following an upward trajectory, international outdoor brands are also making inroads to India for its gigantic market size and considerable size of the youth population.
Rab
Rab is a famous brand founded by Rab Carrington. Rab manufactures an exclusive range of specialist outdoor clothing and apparel along with necessary trekking kits and equipment. All its products are manufactured keeping in mind the needs and requirements of trekkers and adventure tourists in the harsh climate.
Starting from Rab down slippers, Rab power stretch contact grip, windproof glove to Rab men/ women’s positron pro down jacket, and various other essential mountaineering kits—Rab is a popular adventure and mountain sports gear brand to make your expedition more adventurous and exciting.
Primus
Primus was launched in 1892 jointly by F.W. Lindqvist and J.V. Svenson while inventing spot-free kerosene stove. They worked round-the-clock at a small blacksmith workshop located in central Stockholm. They called the spot-free kerosene stove as primus, which means first in Swedish. Soon, the demand for reliable stoves became a necessity among tourists and mountaineers going for thrilled expeditions.
A number of expedition records were created in the next decades, of which Roald Amundsen’s visit to South Pole in 1911, and eventually becoming the first person to do so is significant. Almost 42 years later, Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary’s successful expedition to Mount Everest in 19853 is still a world record. They were the first in history to land on the Summit of Mount Everest.
Leatherman
Leatherman is a popular American brand, which manufactures and supplies high-quality multitools and knives, which are necessary for adventurous trips especially in hills and forests where adventure tourists can face unexpected problems anytime and anywhere.
Leatherman Mut Eod Multi-Tools, Leatherman Super Tool 300 EOD Multi-Tools, and Leatherman Rebar Multi-Tools are some of the key products, which come with the guaranteed quality of Leatherman.
Osprey Backpacks
Osprey is one of the pioneers in supplying a high-quality backpack with a legacy of over 38 years. Founded by Mike Pfotenhauer, Osprey has emerged as one of the most preferred backpack brands worldwide.
Starting from backpacks, transporters, scarab, and skimmers—get any Osprey branded backpack of your choice online on Trek Kit.
Some of the other popular brands for Adventure Apparel And Mountain Sports Gear available in India are HydraPak, Craghoppers, Grivel, Fjallraven, Salewa, Garmin and more.
Trek Kit Brand Ambassador Initiative
Trek Kit also takes pride in having a strong team of brand ambassadors and mentors who are not only extraordinary explorers, but a source of inspiration to hundreds and thousands of aspiring mountaineers, adventure tourists, and explorers who want to follow them.
Mandip Singh Soin (Mandy)
Mandip Singh Soin chose adventure and expedition over the highly prestigious civil service job. Despite cracking the toughest UPSC exam, he started his own adventure travel company in 1979, and there has been no looking back since then.
In his glorious career spanning over five decades, Mandip Singh Soin or ‘Mandy’ has successfully trekked over Himalayas, Arctic, Antarctic, Alps, Andes, etc spread across seven continents.
Mandip Singh Soin successfully climbed over 19,000 feet of Bamchu Peak in the Himalayas. He also successfully led around 30 explorers to Antarctica Peninsula in Feb–Mar 2017. He also initiated #Antarctica Matters to create awareness among the people to save Antarctica.
Right now, Mandip is the Founder President of the Responsible Tourism Society of India. You can know more about Mandip Singh Soin here.
Anindya Mukherjee
Anindya Mukherjee is a passionate mountaineer, author, explorer, adventurer, and a TedX speaker. He mentors young mountaineers and explorers across India who dare to do the unknown. Anindya is a well-knowledgeable person and loves to read and write whenever he gets time for the same.
Today, Anindya works as an independent trek leader with a special expertise on scaling the Indian Himalayas. In his glorious career over two decades, he has successfully led, organized, and conquered over 60 mountaineering expeditions in India and various other countries, including Kenya, China, Uganda, Tanzania, Iceland, North Ireland, and the French Alps.
In 2015, Anindya successfully climbed the Jidege Shan mountain range in Yunnan, China, and became the first Indian to do so. Learn more about Anindya Mukherjee’s notable accomplishments here.
Maninder Kohli
Maninder Kohli was attracted to mountains because of his father, Captain MS Kohli. Captain Kohli was the driving force behind India’s spectacular climb of Mt. Everest in 1965. Maninder has always been passionate about trekking, skiing, rafting, mountain biking and Himalayan expeditions.
Maninder has completed several adventure and mountaineering courses from various respectable institutions of India and abroad.
Maninder Kohli has successfully participated, led, and organized over 75 treks and expeditions in the Indian Himalayas, Nepal, and Bhutan. On the professional front, Maninder has worked with Citibank for two decades as its Senior Vice President. Know more about Maninder Kohli’s professional career and mountainous expeditions here.
In Conclusion
